PANGEA NATURAL FOODS ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE SERVING VEGAN PRE-WORKOUT SUPPLEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) ("Pangea" or the "Company"), a natural food company, is pleased to announce that it has begun formulation of a new vegan single serving pre-workout supplement, in partnership with Superbolt Tea and Blue Ocean Tea Company.

The Company's vegan pre-workout supplement is formulated with vegan honey and packed in a unique packaging, designed for one-handed opening and unit-dose pouring.

"Our customers are going to love this new pre-workout formula that complements our ever-growing portfolio of high-quality products," says Pangea CEO Pratap Sandhu, "We're excited to work with specialists such as Superbolt Tea and Blue Ocean Tea, and to unveil a fantastic vegan-friendly product with unique, easy-to-use packaging."

In 2021, the Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market reached a value of US$15.6 billion, and is expected to reach US$28.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Superbolt Tea specializes in innovation in the tea industry with a focus on athletics and health with products made to provide athletes and creatives with a long-lasting, sustainable source of energy that can be consumed before a workout, at the office and anything in between. Every Superbolt Tea order is hand packed at Superbolt's small office in Vancouver, BC, and their products are certified by the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), using 100% biodegradable tea bags.[1]

Blue Ocean Tea has built decades of experience in the tea industry and works with many specialty tea brands in North America and Europe, such as Blume and David's Tea, to bring quality products to market. Their 18,000-square-foot facility is located within Canada's largest industrial park, just minutes away from the US-Canada border.

All of Pangea's products are manufactured in the Vancouver lower mainland at an in-house facility approved by both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To provide a convenient experience for its customers, the Company offers its products for purchase via e-commerce platforms and traditional retail outlets, including Save-on-Foods.

Pangea offers a broad portfolio of innovative healthy food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Pangea's signature products include the Pangea Plant-Based Patties, Pangea Old Fashioned Ghee and the Pangea Munchie Mix, which are available on the Company's website and in over 250 leading national retail food stores across Canada and the United States.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products that are nutritious and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients.

