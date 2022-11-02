Hallmark Helps Shoppers Spread Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Greeting Cards and Gift Wraps

Hallmark's holiday collection features greeting cards for seasonal celebrations of all kinds
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Hallmark has launched new greeting cards and gift wrap just in time for sending season's greetings and spreading holiday cheer. The new collection features Signature greeting cards and unique gift wrap designed to help shoppers share more merry and connect with loved ones near and far throughout the holiday season.
"It's finally time to start counting down the days to the most magical time of the year, and we couldn't be more excited," said Cheryl Gaines, Creative Product Strategist. "From sending holiday greetings to spending the season building long-lasting traditions, Hallmark is here to help friends and families create special memories and share in togetherness this season."
Whether shoppers are sharing blessings for Hanukkah, spreading Christmas cheer, wishing loved ones a joyous Kwanzaa, or sending a simple holiday greeting, Hallmark is here for every caring and kindhearted gesture the season offers.
Boxed Greeting Cards
Hallmark's wide assortment of boxed greeting cards offer a convenient and sustainable option for sending season's greetings to friends, family and loved ones.
- Boxed video greeting cards are Hallmark's newest addition to the holiday collection and offer a unique, customizable way to send wishes across the miles. Options including the Bay Wreath on Pink Boxed Christmas Video Greeting Cards, Distinctive Christmas Tree on Blue Boxed Christmas Video Greeting Cards and Festive Snowman Boxed Christmas Video Greeting Cards feature a unique scan code inside, allowing shoppers to easily add a video for all recipients to enjoy.
- Boxed pop-up Christmas cards offer intricate details and unique designs sure to surprise those near and far. Santa Coming Down the Chimney 3D Pop-Up Boxed Christmas Cards includes eight cards featuring a laser-cut design of a cozy house with Santa's boots visible in the chimney of a festive, three-dimensional family room scene. Open the card to reveal the pop-up surprise inside.
- Spread holiday cheer while protecting the earth with Hallmark's eco-friendly boxed greeting cards. Classic holiday styles including the Watercolor Wreath Boxed Christmas Cards, Snowman with Wreath Boxed Christmas Cards, Praying Angel on Red Boxed Christmas Cards and Lettered Menorah Boxed Hanukkah Cards feature 16 fully recyclable cards.
Greeting Cards
With thousands of new greeting cards to choose from, Hallmark's holiday collection offers something for everyone – and something for every celebration – the season brings. Send the merriest of wishes to family and friends with individual greeting cards carefully selected just for them. Choose from a wide range of styles and unique formats designed to bring unexpected joy when the recipient opens the envelope.
- Paper Wonder adds dimension and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that doubles as keepsakes, including Season's Greetings Evergreen Boughs Bouquet Holiday Card, Spirit of Christmas Musical 3D Pop-Up Christmas Card with Light and Santa Train Musical 3D Pop-Up Christmas Card with Motion.
- Give the gift of a heartfelt, unique message to show loved ones how much you care this holiday season. Send heartfelt messages with Hallmark's Signature Collection featuring extra-special touches for every occasion. New offerings include the Merry Christmas Card With Floral Hoop Wreath, Merry Christmas to You Christmas Card, Two Cups of Hot Cocoa Holiday Card and Beautiful and Bright Menorah Hanukkah Card.
- Celebrate traditions with Hallmark's Mahogany collection, which affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships. Wish loved ones a joyous Kwanzaa with the Kinara Candles and Centerpiece Kwanzaa Cards or send Christmas blessings with the Rejoicing in the Birth of Our Lord and Savior Christmas Card.
- Say Feliz Navidad in the most special way with Hallmark's Vida collection. Crafted with the Latino community in mind, Vida reflects common motifs, milestones and traditions while offering cards in Spanish and English, for holidays including Christmas and Lady of Guadalupe Day. Send Peace, Hope, Joy Spanish-Language Christmas Card or Red Poinsettias Spanish-Language Boxed Christmas Cards this holiday season.
Gift Wrap
Elevate this year's gift-giving experience with Hallmark's wide variety of unique and traditional holiday gift wrap options.
- Share a festive gift that keeps on giving when you dress it up with Hallmark's reusable and eco-friendly fabric gift wrap, an alternative solution to elevate holiday gifts. New styles for this holiday season include the Red Poinsettias Holiday Fabric Gift Wrap with Elastic Band and Fa La La La Christmas Fabric Gift Wrap with Elastic Band.
- Add some joy under the tree with Hallmark's premium and recyclable gift wrap rolls. New offerings such as the Multicolor Paper Chains on White Christmas Wrapping Paper, Red & Green Abstract Paint Splashes Christmas Wrapping Paper and Nutcrackers on Green Christmas Wrapping Paper also include a cutting grid on the reverse side to ensure straight lines.
- Add the finishing touch to any package with enhanced paper toppers, gift tags and accessories, including the Red Merry Christmas WonderFill Paper Gift Bag Topper and Nutcracker 8-Pack Christmas Gift Tag Assortment.
