Enchanted Rock Named One of Houston's Best Places to Work for the Third Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, a leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, announced today that it has been selected as one of Houston Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work. Ranked #5 this year (up from #16 last year) under the category of Large Companies (100-399 employees), this marks the third year in a row that Enchanted Rock has earned this award.

As part of the selection process, employees of nominated companies were surveyed by Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace. Nominees were evaluated using criteria including goals and leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity and skill development, recognition and compensation, tolerance and flexibility, and embracing innovation and ideas.

"Houston is full of incredible, innovative companies of all sizes, and it is an honor to be recognized as one of the best places to work in this city," said Thais Grossi, Chief Operating Officer of Enchanted Rock. "As a company, we value respect, diversity, and engagement, and are committed to building a culture built around our mission-driven team. Our employees are dedicated to providing unparalleled service to allow our customers to focus on their mission-critical activities while knowing their electrical power needs are secure."

The Houston Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching over nine million viewers to their digital site each month.

Enchanted Rock is an industry leader in providing electrical microgrids solutions that protect companies and communities from unexpected power outages. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas to drive the nation's most dependable microgrids — all while significantly reducing carbon emissions when compared with traditional diesel backup generators.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure, and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

