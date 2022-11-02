COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY JACKSON PHYSICIAN GROUP

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

JACKSON, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. The Jackson Clinic is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various choices available to them. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: TheJacksonClinicSeniorCareAdvantage.com

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled, "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by The Jackson Clinic.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program at TheJacksonClinicSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage

The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage program is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the The Jackson Clinic. More information about The Jackson Clinic Senior Care Advantage program and Medicare informational resources are available at TheJacksonClinicSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

