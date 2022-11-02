Ashley & City of Hope Launch Campaign to Raise Awareness for National Diabetes Month

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Global Retail (Ashley) is joining forces with City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to raise awareness about diabetes during National Diabetes Month. Ashley is spotlighting City of Hope and The Wanek Family Project for Type 1 diabetes, with the goal of educating consumers on the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and City of Hope's approach to developing next-generation therapies, tackling complications and ultimately, uncovering cures.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects millions of people worldwide and can cause serious and life-threatening complications over time. Diabetes incidence is growing in the United States, and there is an urgent need for better prevention, treatment and cures.

City of Hope is a global leader in diabetes – its scientists helped develop synthetic human insulin, now used by millions of people with diabetes. The co-branded campaign with Ashley aims to feature City of Hope's expertise and groundbreaking milestones as well as to raise funds toward new medical advancements. Consumers will be able to interact and test their knowledge as they learn about how the disease affects people in the United States, research advances made through the Wanek Family Project, and the approaches to better treatments and potential cures for diabetes: promoting prevention, stopping progression, restoring function and addressing complications. They will also be able to make donations to accelerate this work at City of Hope.

The Wanek Family Project for Type 1 Diabetes, established by a cornerstone donation from the Wanek Family, has helped City of Hope make monumental medical advancements since 2017, including 36 new discoveries, 21 patents, six clinical trials and over 385 publications. These findings have revolutionized the way diabetes is understood around the world.

"The work that City of Hope is doing is groundbreaking. Its research has revolutionized the understanding and treatment of diabetes and is going to improve the lives of many affected by this disease," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC. "We are honored to partner with City of Hope, and we hope the campaign will educate others on how this disease affects people we know and love and how we can rally together to find a cure."

"Through the generosity of the Wanek family and gifts from additional donors and foundations, City of Hope has advanced key areas of research in the treatment of type 1 and prevention of type 2 diabetes," said Debbie Thurmond, Ph.D., director of City of Hope's Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute. "City of Hope's areas of research include identifying biomarkers that help predict and prevent diabetes, using immunotherapies to stop the attack on beta cells, gene editing to prevent diabetic complications, and taping into the knowledge of a team of experts who are studying the intersection between cancer and diabetes."

"We are deeply grateful to the Wanek family for their generosity and look forward to continued collaboration," Thurmond added.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC will also host the awareness campaign across its North American facilities, engaging over 15,000 employees in learning more about diabetes, research efforts and prevention measures. The facilities will also provide diabetes checks at on-site wellness clinics.

