Shulman Rogers Law Firm To Provide Free Legal Services For A Year To A Local Black-Owned Business

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses, the Shulman Rogers Law Firm today announced that it will provide free legal support for one year to a Black-Owned business in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region.

This program, which launches today, is co-chaired by two Shulman Rogers shareholders, Michael Lichtenstein and Kimberly Mann. It is open to any business in the DMV that is 51 percent Black-Owned and controlled. Applications, which must be submitted no later than December 1, 2022, are available HERE.

"We are excited to offer this new program to the Black business community in the DMV," said Samuel M. Spiritos, Shulman Rogers Managing Shareholder. "From the beginnings of our law firm fifty years ago, Shulman Rogers has supported the businesses in our region through community involvement and pro-bono work. This program adds to that tradition."

The Selection Committee, led by Attorneys Lichtenstein and Mann, will review each application and determine Finalists by December 15, 2022. All Finalists will participate in a Zoom interview with the Committee. A decision will be announced in late December.

About Shulman Rogers



Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shulman Rogers