Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar Named 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

German becomes first player in Nashville SC history to earn highest individual honor after leading MLS with 23 goals and 11 assists in 2022
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer today announced that Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, after winning the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi during his record-breaking season.
Mukhtar led Major League Soccer with 34 goal contributions (23 goals, 11 assists) in 2022, which was tied for the fifth most in a single season in MLS history. Mukhtar scored or assisted on an incredible 65.4% of Nashville SC's goals in 2022, which was the most by a single player in MLS this season. The midfielder's sensational season helped Nashville finish fifth in the Western Conference and earn a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Mukhtar recorded 21 goals and seven assists in his final 22 games of the season, which culminated in a league-high 11 goals since the start of August. The German playmaker had a historic month of August, becoming just the fourth player in MLS history to total at least 12 goal contributions (eight goal, four assists) in a single calendar month. With Nashville fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch of the season, Mukhtar recorded 10 combined goals and assists as part of Nashville's club-record four-game winning streak from August 21 to September 3.
In addition to the MLS MVP award, Mukhtar has earned a plethora of accolades since arriving to MLS in 2020 – one MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection (2021), the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, one MLS Player of the Month award (August 2022), and six MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors.
Mukhtar becomes the first German-born player and the first in Nashville SC history to be named Landon Donovan MLS MVP. He is also the sixth European-born player to win the award since 2000 and the third consecutive after Carles Gil in 2021 and Alejandro Pozuelo in 2020. Mukhtar becomes the fourth player in the last decade to win the Most Valuable Player award and the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi in the same season.
The Nashville SC playmaker was the first player to lead the league in goal contributions in consecutive seasons since Sebastian Giovinco from 2015-16. Mukhtar's 62 combined goals and assists from 2021-22 are the fifth most over a two-year span in MLS history. Since the start of 2021, Mukhtar's 62 combined goals and assists are 16 more than the next-closest player (FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta, 46).
Nashville is the fourth expansion club to have a player earn the honor within their first three MLS seasons, along with LAFC (Carlos Vela in 2019), Atlanta United FC (Josef Martínez in 2018) and New York City FC (David Villa in 2016). Nashville produced a club-record 13 victories in 2022, with seven of those coming on the road.
Mukhtar finished ahead of Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi and Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake to take home the award.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual determined by a poll of players, club technical staff and the media to be the most valuable to his club. Below is a breakdown of the voting results for 2022.
Voting Results
PLAYER
MEDIA
CLUB
TOTAL
Mukhtar, Hany (NSH)
29.90 %
78.00 %
36.20 %
48.03 %
Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)
16.10 %
13.00 %
21.30 %
16.80 %
Blake, Andre (PHI)
8.40 %
2.40 %
12.80 %
7.87 %
A full list of previous Landon Donovan MLS MVP winners can be found below:
Landon Donovan MLS MVP Winners
Season
Player
Club
2022
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
2021
Carles Gil
New England Revolution
2020
Alejandro Pozuelo
Toronto FC
2019
Carlos Vela
Los Angeles Football Club
2018
Josef Martínez
Atlanta United FC
2017
Diego Valeri
Portland Timbers
2016
David Villa
New York City FC
2015
Sebastian Giovinco
Toronto FC
2014
Robbie Keane
LA Galaxy
2013
Mike Magee
Chicago Fire
2012
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose Earthquakes
2011
Dwayne De Rosario
D.C. United
2010
David Ferreira
FC Dallas
2009
Landon Donovan
LA Galaxy
2008
Guillermo Barros Schelotto
Columbus Crew
2007
Luciano Emilio
D.C. United
2006
Christian Gómez
D.C. United
2005
Taylor Twellman
New England Revolution
2004
Amado Guevara
MetroStars
2003
Preki
Kansas City Wizards
2002
Carlos Ruiz
LA Galaxy
2001
Alex Pineda Chacon
Miami Fusion
2000
Tony Meola
Kansas City Wizards
1999
Jason Kreis
Dallas Burn
1998
Marco Etcheverry
D.C. United
1997
Preki
Kansas City Wizards
1996
Carlos Valderrama
Tampa Bay Mutiny
Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 27th season in 2022 – features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2022 expansion team Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC, which debuts in 2023. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.
