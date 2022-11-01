Hekka Announces Huge Black Friday Sale

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season is back and bigger than ever. As part of its 1st anniversary celebration, the brand will unveil a series of lucrative deals from November 1 to November 25 (EST).

Hekka, a rapidly expanding international online marketplace, is ringing in the holiday season offering huge savings to its growing pool of customers around the world. A brand owned and managed by Asia Innovations Group, Hekka has recently completed one successful year in the market.

Founded in October 2021, Hekka has made quick strides to emerge as a highly preferred online shopping destination in no time. As a community and innovation oriented marketplace, the company strives to take online shopping experience to a new level altogether. Hekka's range of products comprises of an exquisite range of home, fashion, and electronics products at market's good price. Some of their bestsellers include 3D printer, heated jacket, Xiaomi 12T Pro mobile phone, etc.

Hekka's rapid progress in the market can be attributed to its innovative and customer centric approach. By utilizing the technological innovations and following the emerging trends, they have created an inclusive, cross border, and seamless shopping experience for all. Hekka believes in building long-term relationships with its customers and offers them reasonable warranty and return policy. They have also set up a robust supply chain for fast delivery of products.

Hekka's promotional campaign will kick off on November 1 and continue for weeks. To start with, there will be a series of exciting Early Black Friday deals offering up to 70% discounted pricing. Interestingly, customers purchasing more will be receiving a higher discount. Following this, Hekka's products will be up to 80% discounted pricing for its first Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday promotion on November 25, plus free standard shipping on all orders on the 25th. Throughout this period, there will also be limited time flash sales.

Hekka is now ready to give the warmest welcome and exciting holiday offers to their dearest customers in this winter.

To find out more about the Black Friday deals from Hekka, please visit https://www.hekka.com

About Hekka

Originally founded in Singapore, Hekka is an online marketplace that features a broad range of products and is emerging as a leader in the consumer electronics and the real-time fashion industry. Its capability to create an inclusive, cross-border and seamless shopping experience is improving consumers' daily lives through high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (ASIG), a leading live social company with more than 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, US, and India. For more information, visit hekka.com and follow @hekkaofficial on all social platforms.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Limited (ASIG) is a leading live social company with more than 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. ASIG has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions for creativity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, ASIG leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact, and safeguard a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

