Doble Releases Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring Solutions for High Voltage and Medium Voltage Cable Systems

Power and utility teams gain critical cable-health insights and monitoring capabilities to boost safety, reliability, and profitability across their cabling assets

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced its latest addition to the Doble Calisto® Condition Monitoring portfolio, Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring solutions for high voltage and medium voltage cables. Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring solutions deliver near real-time critical data about cable health to help power and utility teams ensure safe and reliable cable operation, reduce the risk of failures, and lower total cost of ownership.

Doble Engineering Company. (PRNewsFoto/Doble Engineering Company) (PRNewswire)

"Cables are critically important components of power grids and industrial power delivery architectures that get far less attention than the assets they link together, until one fails." said Jay Ganson, Systems Solution Director at Doble Engineering Company. "We're thrilled to help our customers boost reliability by offering the most advanced partial discharge cable monitoring solution on the market. Insulation breakdown is the number one cause of electrical failures, and partial discharge is the best tool to evaluate the health of HV and MV cables. Our cable monitoring solutions continuously monitor cable-health to help customers reduce the risk of failures and costs associated with operating these assets."

Doble's Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring solutions can monitor all major cable parameters including partial discharge, temperature, vibration, displacement, video, distributed temperature sensing (DTS), and distributed acoustic sensing (DAS). Based on a flexible architecture, the solutions are designed to meet a wide range of application needs, including scalability from a single termination to multi-phase, multi-segment cables, or up to an entire facility.

The Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring offerings include partial discharge (PD) monitoring using state-of-the-art technology and proprietary TF Map™ software that separates out individual PD signatures so asset operators can zero in on the source of a problem. The technology differentiates between various types of noise, and multiple individual PD signatures, and assigns different alarm algorithms with specific thresholds to each one.

As with all Doble Calisto Condition Monitoring offerings, dedicated project engineers and managers are available to help design and deliver a turnkey solution, and the Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring solutions are supported by Doble's advanced engineering services team to support ongoing operations, interpret data, and develop response plans to meet each customer's specific needs.

For more information on Doble's new Calisto Cable Condition Monitoring solutions, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doble Engineering Company