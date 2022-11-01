BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS CONTINUES INNOVATION WITH SUITE OF AFFORDABLE NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2023

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS CONTINUES INNOVATION WITH SUITE OF AFFORDABLE NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2023

Offerings include expanded access to virtual and in-person care, no- and low-cost pharmacy benefits, new digital solutions, and interactive chronic condition management programs

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is announcing a suite of innovative new offerings that provide access to high-quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled member experience.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

"Affordable health care options that make it easy to get the care you need when and where you want to are top of mind for our customers and members right now," said Blue Cross Vice President of Product Deanne Wherry. "That's why we're pleased to introduce new flexible medical and pharmacy benefits that our customers can tailor to their employee populations to increase access to high-quality, affordable health care."

The new offerings include:

Virtual Primary Care : This program enables eligible members to receive comprehensive, convenient care through a virtual team—led by a primary care provider—that can address their physical and mental health needs for a $0 cost share.

Fully Insured Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) Plans: These three new plans give members access to Blue Cross' extensive national network, with more than 1 million physicians and 6,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Puerto Rico , without requiring them to designate a PCP or obtain a referral for specialist visits.

$0 Visits for Retail Clinics : This optional feature allows members to receive care for acute illnesses at retail clinics, such as CVS MinuteClinics®, at no cost. Clinics are typically staffed by nurse practitioners and can provide vaccinations, diagnosis and treatment of minor conditions, and yearly wellness exams.

New CVS Caremark® Programs: Blue Cross will partner with CVS Caremark to simplify the pharmacy experience, improve health outcomes and lower costs for members and customers. Below are some of the new programs that will be effective on January 1, 2023 , through this partnership :

Fidelity Health Reimbursement Arrangements and Flexible Spending Accounts: To provide customers with more health financial account choices, Blue Cross health plans can now be paired with a Fidelity health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) or flexible spending account (FSA), building on the Fidelity health savings account (HSA) partnership Blue Cross launched last year.

BlueFit : Earlier this year Blue Cross launched BlueFit, an affordable, digital-first consumer-directed health plan that offers members savings and rewards for making healthy choices, along with comprehensive in-person and telehealth coverage.

All offerings are available to Blue Cross customers January 1, 2023, on anniversary, unless noted otherwise. Program availability and costs vary based on multiple factors, including employer size, funding arrangement, and plan design.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts