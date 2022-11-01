Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Wade Rakes, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "With Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

In addition to its Core Network, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is offering Ambetter Select, which offers an affordable monthly premium, with a selective network of healthcare providers and hospitals. Ambetter Select has several provider network options, including ones with St. Joseph's Candler Hospital System, Wellstar Health System, and Grady Hospital. Additionally, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is offering Ambetter Virtual Access powered by Babylon, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:





$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Georgia . In 2023, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Peach State Health Plan has been serving Georgia since 2006 and currently protects more than 1.4 million members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan will be offered:

Appling

Atkinson

Bacon

Baker

Baldwin

Barrow

Bartow

Ben Hill

Berrien

Bibb

Bleckley

Brantley

Brooks

Bryan

Bulloch

Burke

Butts

Calhoun

Camden

Candler

Catoosa

Charlton

Chatham

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clay

Clayton

Clinch

Cobb

Coffee

Colquitt

Columbia

Cook

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Decatur

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Dougherty

Douglas

Early

Echols

Effingham

Elbert

Emanuel

Evans

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Franklin

Fulton

Gilmer

Glascock

Glynn

Gordon

Grady

Greene

Gwinnett

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Hart

Heard

Henry

Houston

Irwin

Jackson

Jasper

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Jenkins

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Lanier

Laurens

Lee

Liberty

Lincoln

Long

Lowndes

Macon

Madison

Marion

McDuffie

McIntosh

Meriwether

Miller

Mitchell

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pierce

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Quitman

Randolph

Richmond

Rockdale

Schley

Screven

Seminole

Spalding

Stephens

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Tattnall

Taylor

Telfair

Terrell

Thomas

Tift

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Turner

Twiggs

Upson

Walker

Walton

Ware

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wheeler

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Worth

Georgia residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

