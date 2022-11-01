Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Meridian is Available in 32 Counties Across Michigan

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Michigan runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from Meridian is available in 32 counties, including locations such as Detroit, Grand Rapids, and more, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Patricia Graham, President and CEO of Meridian. "With Ambetter from Meridian, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

Ambetter from Meridian will be offering a new product, Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Meridian offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Meridian provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Meridian website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.





My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Meridian has been serving Michigan since 1997 and currently protects more than 640,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Meridian will be offered:

Allegan

Barry

Berrien

Calhoun

Cass

Genesee

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kent

Lake

Lapeer

Macomb

Mason

Mecosta

Monroe

Montcalm

Muskegon

Newaygo

Oakland

Oceana

Ogemaw

Osceola

Oscoda

Ottawa

Roscommon

Sanilac

St. Joseph

Van Burren

Washtenaw

Wayne

Michigan residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Meridian or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambettermeridian.com.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan and WellCare of Michigan provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian) across the state. Meridian is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/michigan. For more information on Ambetter from Meridian, please visit www.ambettermeridian.com.

