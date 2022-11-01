Aerotek Experts Offer Staffing Strategies for Robotics & Automation in Latest "Workforce 2030" Report

New white paper explores strategies employers can use to their advantage as new technologies impact the future of manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, has released a new white paper in its three-part Workforce 2030 series, "Staffing for Robotics & Automation Skills," focusing on building a workforce that will stand the test of time.

Aerotek Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aerotek) (PRNewswire)

The second white paper explores how the rise of robotics and automation in manufacturing is changing the skills these companies will need to staff for. The report offers unique perspectives from Aerotek experts about what businesses can do to adapt to advances in robotics and devise new retention strategies.

"Manufacturing is an overlooked career path that can be extremely rewarding. Robotics and automation are bringing a high level of technology and sophistication to the industry. While that may challenge employers who are already struggling to find, attract and retain talent, it also provides an opportunity to offer career growth opportunities and increase employee satisfaction," said Stanley Johnson, Director of Strategic Sales for Aerotek.

As the number of jobs increases and labor force participation decreases, the labor shortage currently impacting employers across industries is projected to continue beyond 2030.

To complicate matters, the projected robotic process automation market is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2023 to $13.39 billion in 2030 as manufacturing and distribution processes become increasingly digitized and companies rely more on robots to perform basic functions.

The rise of robotics and automation is creating a need for workers with new skills, and a different approach from employers looking to succeed over the long haul.

Part one of Aerotek's three-part series, "Evolve Your Workforce with Transferable Skills," forecasted the transferable skills companies will need to staff for to remain competitive. In the third and final white paper, Aerotek experts will weigh in on how shifting worker motivations and an ongoing labor shortage may force companies to evolve their retention strategies.

To download a complimentary copy of the second white paper in the "Workforce 2030: The Skills Companies Will Need To Succeed" series, "Staffing for Robotics & Automation Skills," click here. To learn more about Aerotek, take our Workforce Solutions assessment or visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with 13,000 clients and more than 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aerotek