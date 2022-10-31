PREIT Opens Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (NYSE: PEI), a leading real estate investment trust focused on creating thoughtful, community-centric properties, today announced the opening of its shareholder Q&A platform for its upcoming third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT.

PREIT believes in the value of transparency with stakeholders. In order to expand engagement with shareholders, PREIT has partnered with Say Technologies, LLC, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights.

Beginning tomorrow, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of the earnings call, qualified investors can submit questions by visiting this link. The Q&A platform will remain open until November 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm EDT.

The live webcast of the Q3 2022 earnings call will be available on PREIT's Investor Relations website at https://investors.preit.com/investors. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties developed to be thoughtful, community-centric hubs. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated, ever-evolving properties generates success for its tenants and meaningful impact for the communities it serves by keenly focusing on five core areas of established and emerging opportunity: multi-family & hotel, health & tech, retail, essentials & grocery and experiential. Located primarily in densely-populated regions, PREIT is a top operator of high quality, purposeful places that serve as one-stop destinations for customers to shop, dine, play and stay. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

