National Law Firm Holding Press Conference on November 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PST Regarding PFAS Pollutants Lawsuit Against 3M

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt APC (MLG) – a national law firm specializing in Environmental matters, Commercial Litigation, and Class Actions – will be holding a press conference regarding a class action lawsuit filed against 3M, an alleged major manufacturer of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). The press conference will take place on November 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PST, located at 3281 East Guasti Rd., Suite 100, Ontario, CA. The lawsuit alleges that 3M has contaminated the Temescal Subbasin, a significant source of drinking water for the City of Corona and surrounding communities. The lawsuit also alleges that a local 3M facility has repeatedly polluted the water system with PFAS for over a decade, despite knowing the health concerns associated with exposure to PFAS.

PFAS are chemicals that are ingredients in a wide variety of products used in the military, aerospace and textile industries, machinery manufacturing, construction, oil and gas industries, and many other applications. Because PFAS are entirely synthetic, they take an excessively long time to break down in nature or may not break down at all, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." According to studies conducted by several government agencies, PFAS are extremely hazardous in large amounts, and their widespread use can pose a significant threat to the environment and the health of those who live or work near a contamination site. Most Americans have some PFAS within their bodies due to the widespread use of PFAS in manufacturing, but consistent, prolonged exposure to high levels of PFAS can cause medical concerns ranging from cancer to development delays in children.

PFAS have a significant presence in many wells used to access groundwater within the Temescal Subbasin. The lawsuit alleges that, over decades, the 3M Company – which has one of the oldest manufacturing facilities in Corona – manufactured, used, and sold PFAS, including products that contained PFAS, that made their way into the Basin and water supply. The City of Corona, the City of Norco, and Home Gardens County Water District utilize this groundwater to supply water to the surrounding communities.

This press conference aims to discuss the claims brought in the lawsuit and the concerns of residents who have allegedly been affected by PFAS pollution. Speakers at this press conference include MLG Founding Partner Richard D. McCune and MLG Partner Joseph L. Richardson. "Our neighbors in Corona, Norco, and other surrounding areas could have been exposed to PFAS for over a decade and never knew it," states Joseph L. Richardson, "We are dedicated to protecting individuals from the practices of large corporations that impact the environment and residents in the area." This press conference will be livestreamed via Zoom and Facebook Live.

