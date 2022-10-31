Health Reveals Winners of Third Annual Sleep Awards

Winners include Casper, Brooklinen, Sleep Number and More

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health released its third annual Sleep Awards honoring the 30 top products for a good night's sleep, spanning categories that include mattresses, blankets, gadgets, and more. As Americans have reported an increase in problems sleeping since the start of the pandemic1, the Health Sleep Awards guide readers through the latest items available to find the best options to fit their patterns and preferences for optimal sleep health. The full list can be viewed online at Health.com .

"We know sleep is an integral part of a complete wellness routine – a recommended 7-9 hours of sleep is essential to heart health, supports immune function, improves mood, and more," said Katrina Chernoff, General Manager of Health. "This year's Health Sleep Awards recognize the products helping people improve the quality of their sleep and provide our readers with a guide to the best products for their individual nighttime needs."

To select this year's top sleep products, Health editors researched and reviewed over 200 products and worked with a panel of medical professionals and an interior designer, who provided professional insights and personal recommendations on how to get a deep and comfortable rest. In addition, readers will find information on why sleep is important to health, how much sleep an average adult needs, and risks associated with not having enough sleep.

The categories and winners of the 2022 Health Sleep Awards include:

Mattresses:

Side Sleeper: Casper Mattress Original

Back Sleeper: Saatva Classic Mattress

Pressure Relief: Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress

Combo Sleepers: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

Budget Friendly: IKEA HAUGSVÄR Mattress

Mattress Toppers:

Perfectly Snug Smart Topper

Sheets:

Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set

PeachSkinSheets

Saatva Percale Sheet Set

Nuzzie French Linen Sheet Set

MakeMake Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Printfresh Sheet Set

Blankets:

Big Blanket

Brooklinen Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket

Pillows:

Side Sleeper: Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow

Back Sleeper: Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set

Stomach Sleeper: Sleep Number ResponseFit Ultimate Pillow

Organic: Solera Hemp Pillow

Pajamas:

Lusomé Sleep Shirt

Jockey Worry Free Heavy Absorbency Sleep Shirt

Soma Sleep Shirt

Kindred Bravely Clea Bamboo Classic Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Bedhead Pajamas

Gadgets:

SomniLight Red Night light

Oura Ring

LectroFan EVO

Casper Glow Light

Bose Sleepbuds II

Loftie Clock

CVS Health Relaxed Breathing Light

