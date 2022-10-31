Enable Injections Commits to Cincinnati Growth with Increased Jobs

Enable Injections reinforces commitment to Cincinnati region with job and payroll expansion through state tax credit program and support from state organizations.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of investigational wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the commitment to increase jobs and payroll in the Cincinnati region with an additional 257 jobs and $19,865,376 in payroll by 2027.

Approved today by the State of Ohio's Tax Credit Authority Board, Enable will benefit from Ohio's Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) program because of its commitment to the Cincinnati region and State of Ohio.

"Enable Injections has experienced strong growth in the Cincinnati area since 2010, developing the enFuse, an innovative drug delivery technology which has the potential to positively impact patient experience worldwide. Enable Injections is proud to be established in Cincinnati and is on a clear path to create more high-tech, high-value jobs and opportunities for our city and State of Ohio," said Mike Hooven, President and CEO of Enable Injections. "We are relentless in our pursuit of transformative and impactful drug delivery technology, and in our commitment to expand our presence in the region."

"Cincinnati is a great place to do business," said Tim Flaherty, Chief Financial Officer at Enable Injections. "The cost of living and doing business in Ohio are advantageous, especially compared with other parts of the country. The support businesses receive from the Ohio economic development organizations and their incentive programs continue to help Enable Injections develop and thrive with talented staff."

Not only will Enable Injections add jobs to the city, but also retain 193 jobs and $20,389,023 in payroll. The JCTC and pending additional support from JobsOhio could potentially total more than five million ($5MM) in funding, allowing Enable Injections to invest in further development in the Cincinnati area. The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and REDI Cincinnati all provided support for the project.

"Enable Injections is an innovative leader in healthcare technology that has experienced tremendous growth in Ohio," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Its expansion and creation of hundreds of new jobs in the Cincinnati market over the last 11 years reaffirms the strong partnership that Ohio and Enable Injections have built due in part to the competitive advantages businesses find here, including a highly-skilled workforce and affordable cost of doing business."

"Enable, which has roots within our partner CincyTech's portfolio, has been on a rapid expansion since 2015 and we are proud to support its growth in the Cincinnati region," said Kevin Donnelly, REDI Cincinnati's vice president for project management. "This success can be attributed to several factors, exceptional products and strong company leadership from Mike and Tim, a region that fosters growth due to access to STEM and manufacturing talent afforded through our robust educational environment and support from a business community that was recently ranked a top-25 national tech hub by BestColleges."

Since 2010, Enable Injections has continued to grow in the Cincinnati region, with locations in Evendale, West Chester and Franklin. By offering a unique solution through patented elastomeric technology, Enable Injections is positioned to offer patients the flexibility of in-clinic or at-home self-administration so they can focus on what matters most to them.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com.

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally.

The future is bright, and we're building it, right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com .

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership , and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

