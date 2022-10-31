DAXTON HOTEL PARTNERS WITH BOB DYLAN'S HEAVEN'S DOOR WHISKEY TO CREATE A BESPOKE BOURBON BLEND

Two Luxury Brands Passionate About Art, Quality and Unparalleled Experiences Come Together to Create a One-of-a-Kind Spirit for Guests

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxton Hotel , a modern luxury hotel located in Detroit's northern metro area that seamlessly balances fine art, cutting-edge design, and lush accommodations, announces a partnership with Heaven's Door , a collection of handcrafted American Whiskeys co-created with esteemed singer-songwriter-artist, Bob Dylan. Pulling from the art-filled boutique hotel as inspiration, Heaven's Door crafted a unique bourbon exclusively available at Daxton, named Heaven's Door Daxton Single Barrel. This bespoke spirit will be available to enjoy at Daxton's Geode Bar and Lounge, and flagship restaurant Madam.

Distilled with a custom Heaven's Door mash bill and aged for five years, Master Blender Ryan Perry selected this cask strength single barrel for its robust flavors and rich color. With notes of creamed corn, clover honey, and hand toasted oak, there is an inherent sweetness and strong barrel extraction on both the nose and palate.

"The quality of Heaven's Door's award-winning portfolio of whiskeys matches the extraordinary service and experience that we proudly provide our guests," said Raj Radke, Daxton Hotel's Managing Director. "Our two likeminded brands have come together to create a special spirit that can only be enjoyed at Daxton – where you are enveloped in a collection of museum-quality art, where you can revel in a night of live jazz music, and where you are transported to a place where your senses can soar."

"Daxton Hotel has an intentional vision, and it was an honor to work alongside their amazing team," said Ryan Perry, Heaven's Door Master Blender. "As a Michigan native, I took tremendous pride in this project. I refused to select anything but the best, and we landed on a true gem with this barrel select."

The Heaven's Door Daxton Single Barrel is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water. It features the following characteristics:

Age – over 5 years

Proof – 124.5

ABV – 62.25%

Nose – toasted caramel, butterscotch, toasted oak

Palate – creamed corn, nutmeg, green grass

Heaven's Door represents the uncompromising passion of musician Bob Dylan and draws inspiration from his artistic spirit to create a high-quality, exceptional tasting experience for the consumer. Daxton Hotel mirrors this passion, in what its team strives to deliver to guests each day. The property combines art with a globally inspired culinary program and attentive service, to provide an unmatched and unforgettable experience for guests.

Daxton Hotel features more than 400 original pieces of cutting-edge art curated from around the world by renowned Saatchi Art. In total, the hotel features works from 160 artists representing nearly 40 countries with artwork crossing multiple mediums including painting, photography, collage drawing, and sculpture. Truly a like-minded partner, each bottle of Heaven's Door showcases Bob Dylan's distinctive welded iron gates that he created in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks.

For more information, please visit www.daxtonhotel.com and www.heavensdoor.com .

About Daxton Hotel

Daxton Hotel is the first hotel by local entrepreneur and lifelong Birmingham resident Mark Mitchell. The 151-room Daxton Hotel brings a modern vision of Birmingham luxury incorporating some of the finest art, wellness, dining and retail that hospitality can offer. A striking new build on the city's iconic South Old Woodward Ave, Daxton Hotel features a minimalist-luxe design with over 400 original pieces of cutting-edge art curated from around the world by renowned Saatchi Art . The incredible collection of mixed media brings whimsical and energetic flair throughout. Vibrant colors flood spaces throughout the hotel, featuring a chartreuse lobby, deep-burgundy guestrooms, and lavender parlors. Daxton Hotel's flagship restaurant, Madam, features an enlightened New American menu in a lively, airy space serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in its dining room and adjacent bar and lounge. For more information, visit www.daxtonhotel.com or call 248-283-4200.

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a partnership between legendary musician and visual artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50-year career. Website: www.heavensdoor.com .

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing more than 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same passion as his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and iron gates have been shown in recent years at some of the world's most prestigious museums and galleries.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation and brand development company comprised of a team of highly seasoned professionals with expertise in new product development, branding, sales, marketing, structured finance and investing. Website: https://www.spiritsinvestors.com/

