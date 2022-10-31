Daemen Invites Submissions for Emergence Art Show

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership and Entrepreneurship in the Arts program at Daemen University, in collaboration with Arts Services Inc. and Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, has issued a call for work to artists under the age of 30 for EMERGENCE '23.

VPAC Gallery (PRNewswire)

Billed as a Celebration of Emerging Artists, EMERGENCE '23 will consist of two juried shows designed to foreground young artists on the cutting edge of tomorrow. Artists are encouraged to submit their work in one of two categories: 17-21 (Category 1) and 22-30 (Category 2).

Two juried shows will be held in the spring of 2023 to celebrate the work of young artists chosen for exhibit: Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, March 9-28, 2023 (Category 1) and Tower Gallery, Haberman Gacioch Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Daemen University, April 14 – 28, 2023 (Category 2)

Daemen will award three scholarships awards for potential transfer students for Best in Show and Honorable Mentions in category 1 (17-21 years) and a $500 cash award to the artist whose work is considered Best in Show in category 2 (22-30.)

In addition to the juried shows, workshops and networking events will provide opportunities for young artists to advance their professional careers.

Artists should submit their work at Daemen.edu/emergence.

The site will accept applications from November 1 - November 30. Selected artists will be notified in January.

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

Media contacts: Greg Nayor, gnayor@daemen.edu, 716-839-8520

Daemen University Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daemen University