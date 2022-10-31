ARAMARK DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 988

First Group of Drivers in Texas Votes Unanimously to Unionize

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Aramark Uniform Services in Houston have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 988. They are the first group of drivers at the company to unionize in the entire State of Texas.

"We're looking forward to negotiating a strong contract for these workers, who stood up and stayed united in the face of a nasty union-busting effort by the company," said Robert Mele, President of Local 988. "I'd like to thank Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and everyone at the International Union who helped make this victory possible."

The successful organizing victory is only the most recent triumph in the South as unions expand their footprint in right-to-work states, despite what is often thought of as a hostile environment to organized labor.

Mark Caver is a driver who served a critical role on the union organizing committee.

"This is a long time coming," Caver said. "We were losing a lot of money from our paychecks because of management's poor business decisions, and when they found out we were unionizing, they did everything in their power to try and stop us. Aramark has treated their workers with disrespect and humiliation for far too long, but that's about to end."

Chartered in 1967, Teamsters Local 988 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Houston and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit Teamster988.org/.

