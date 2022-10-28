ABC Supply Chairman of the Board and Founder Diane Hendricks joins Homes For Our Troops Board of Directors

TAUNTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is excited to welcome ABC Supply Co., Inc. owner Diane M. Hendricks to its Board of Directors.

Diane is the sole owner of ABC, the largest distributor of roofing materials in the United States and a leading distributor of interior and exterior building products in the nation. ABC has been an HFOT Platinum Partner, our highest level of partnership, since 2020.

"I am deeply honored to join the Board of Homes For Our Troops. Joining this incredible organization that does so much to support American heroes and their families is a privilege for me. Thank you for allowing me to give back with my time and resources to support those that sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms," says Diane.

Diane is also Chairman of Hendricks Holding Co., Inc. (HHC), which presides over a diverse portfolio of businesses, including manufacturing, distribution, real estate development, construction, recycling, and life sciences. She is also the Chairman of NorthStar Medical Technologies LLC, a global innovator in the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging. Diane considers her patriotic values of high importance and is passionate about civic responsibility and educating our youth.

"ABC Supply Co., Inc. is an exceptional company we are fortunate to have had the support from over the last few years. We could not be happier to now have the company's leader, Diane Hendricks, join our board. We know she will be an influential member, and we look forward to continuing Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives with her support," says HFOT Chairman of the Board General Richard A. Cody (USA) Retired.

Since 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built and donated over 340 specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. HFOT builds homes as a pivotal point for these Veterans to rebuild their lives, and once again become highly productive members of society. Despite their life-altering injuries, many of our Veterans have embarked on new careers, completed their college degrees, or started families. Learn more about the organization and its mission at www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

