K1 Speed Enjoys Seismic Franchise Growth Amidst Record Demand

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing chain, is rapidly increasing its footprint across the country with new company and franchisee-owned locations amidst a record-high demand for its brand in the family entertainment space.

This year has broken the company's own record for most new locations in a year. So far in 2022, K1 Speed has opened eight locations: Las Vegas, NV; Corona, CA; Richmond, VA; Canton, OH; Myrtle Beach, SC; Rohnert Park, CA; Thousand Oaks, CA; and Mississauga, Canada.

In the next two months, five additional centers will open: Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Clovis, CA; Caen, France; plus, a new location in Phoenix, AZ, bringing the total to 13 new locations in 2022 alone.

A large contributor to K1 Speed's growth has been its successful franchise program, responsible for nearly half of the new openings this year. These franchises are not only expanding the brand's presence, but ushering in exciting new concepts, such as elevated, multi-level tracks. Recently, a new franchisee in Lee's Summit, MO began construction on the company's first build-to-suit center that will be customized for K1 Speed from the ground-up.

Franchise growth is looking even healthier next year, with no fewer than 13 franchisee-owned stores set to open: Boise, ID; Middletown, OH; two locations in Kansas City (MO & KS), Pittsburgh, PA; College Station, TX; Foshan, China; Dijon, France; Le Mans, France; two locations in Paris, France; Caguas, Puerto Rico; and Monterrey, Mexico.

An additional five company-owned stores are planned to open: West Palm Beach, FL, Woodland, TX, Thornton, CO, and additional locations in Atlanta, GA, and Seattle, WA.

"The Gold Rush of go kart racing is now", says K1 Speed Founder and CEO David Danglard.

"K1 Speed provides the masses with an authentic experience that's both affordable and accessible. At the same time, K1 provides franchisees with a business model that's proved to be successful time and time again."

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

