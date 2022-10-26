Regen BioPharma, Inc. Explores the CAR-T Therapeutic Space

Understanding CAR-T Mechanism of Action

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has filed several patents over the last year on multiple ways to improve CAR-T therapies currently being utilized in the treatment of cancers.

CAR-T cells are an immune cellular therapy currently used to treat several leukemias and lymphomas. CAR-T have revolutionized the treatment of these cancers because they utilize the patient's own T cells to kill their own tumor. According to an industry report, "Overall, the global CAR-T cell market for all indications was worth $1.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by the end of 2022. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $25 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.6%. This makes CAR-T cells one of the fastest growing and potentially profitable therapeutic areas in oncology[1]."

In CAR-T therapy the patient has some of their lymphocytes removed from their body and their T cells are modified in the laboratory. The modification that is made, called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) puts a "tag" on the T cell that is specific for the tumor. These modified T cells are expanded into the millions and then infused into the patient. The modified T cells are then capable of homing in on the tumor making the cells more effective at killing the tumor. The results of CAR-T therapy have been spectacular in blood cancer however their use in solid tumors has been stymied because solid tumors are different from blood cancers.

Solid tumors are surrounded by what is called a tumor microenvironment. This microenvironment contains molecules and cells which can turn off the T cells and prevent them from attacking and killing the tumor. In addition, T cells' ability to kill can fade, a phenomenon often referred to as exhaustion. Regen possesses patent pending proprietary intellectual property which may address these issues of both tumor microenvironment as well as cell exhaustion thus allowing CAR-T to act as an effective therapy for solid tumors as well as blood cancers. .

In a future press release, the Company will describe its proprietary CAR-T drug, DuraCAR.

