AiDot Announces release New Products and App Upgrades to Support Matter standard

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot smart home, a smart home ecosystem brand, announced its commitment to support the Matter smart home standard, AiDot also announced that for the Matter standard, AiDot will launch several new products and APP upgrades.

AiDot has the prospect to embrace Matter standards by making its smart products pass Matter Standard Certification. AiDot insists on the theory that family is the center, and makes more progress to help customers have a better life. Currently, there are 10 brands of AiDot smart home eco-system: Linkind, OREiN, Mujoy, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, Hyderson, GoGonova, Ganiza, and Enhulk.

After the AiDot ecosystem embraces the Matter standards in the future, consumers able control the standard functions defined by Matter on smart home products via the Matter protocol. It is also possible to perform more differentiated functions on the products supported by the AiDot ecosystem through the AiDot app, which will enable AiDot to achieve its IoT product goal: Works with AiDot.

AiDot has connected several smart home ecosystem including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homekit, and SmartThings. More smart-home ecosystem will get into this connection in the future.

There are some future releases from sub-brands of AiDot:

Orein will launch A19 and BR30 LED Smart Bulbs compatible with Matter over WiFi, at the end of 2022;

Mujoy will launch A19 and BR30 LED Smart Bulbs compatible with Matter over Thread, and its Smart plug at the end of 2022;

Linkind will launch Smart table lamp RGBTW compatible with Matter over WiFi at the beginning of 2023.

Besides, the AiDot app will be upgraded to a new version that can be compatible with Matter at the end of 2022.

Formerly known as Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), Matter is a new, open-source, secure standard for connecting IoT devices. AiDot shares Matter's vision of providing the IoT industry with a unified interconnection standard to improve the consumer smart home experience.

Matter will become the new data communication standard for smart home applications, also known as home automation. The Matter standard will run on Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet network layers, and use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for commissioning. With Matter, smart devices will be able to communicate regardless of the underlying network protocol or ecosystem. The products that AiDot will launch lately are based on the Matter standard Wi-Fi and Thread network protocols.

About AiDot:

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining.

The AiDot app is the central part of the platform for controlling all smart home devices installed in your home. No matter where you are, you can control "Works with AiDot" devices in your home, including lights, switches, outlets, cameras, sensors and household appliances, or create scenes and automation around your routines.

"Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Mujoy, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, GoGonova, Ganiza, etc.

