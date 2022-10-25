17TH ANNUAL TASVEER SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FILM FUND MENTORS & LIVE PITCH JUDGES

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasveer announces its film fund mentors and live pitch event.

Tasveer South Asian Film Fest celebrates positive South Asian representation thru film, art, and storytelling.

In its third year, the Tasveer Film Fund (TFF) continues to empower South Asian filmmakers to bring their scripts to life. The winning four filmmakers will receive a total of $50k in funds, and yearlong mentorship from a robust cohort of industry advisors. Mentors offering guidance on their productions include producers Stephanie Caleb, Milan Chakraborty, Neeraj Churi, Priya Giri Desai, and Guneet Monga, filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh, Nardeep Khurmi, and Geeta Malik, intimacy coordinator Neha Vyaso, film festival veteran Masashi Niwano and entertainment attorney Kamran Khan.

"In an industry where viability and visibility is so difficult, and even more so for people of color, it's inspiring to see what the Tasveer Film Fund is doing," said Milan Chakraborty of Marginal Media. "I'm excited to work with the team to help the next generation of storytellers."

During the festival, Tasveer will host a live pitch event to determine the award winners in each category, including Narrative Short ($10,000), LGBTQIA+ Narrative Short ($10,000), Documentary ($15,000), and Narrative Feature ($15,000). Judges for the live pitch event include industry insiders Apoorva Bakshi, Bedatri A. Choudhury, Nina Chaudry, Bianca Harlow, Sheila Houlahan, Jasmine Jaisinghani, David Magdael, Devashish Makhija, Raj Raghavvan, Ameet Shukla and Soumya Sundaresh.

"I'm so thrilled Tasveer has put together this film fund," says actor, writer and producer Sheila Houlahan. "All the DEIs in the world are meaningless until we put actual capital behind ideas created by people of color."

The winners of the 2022 Tasveer Film Fund will be announced at the Closing Gala of the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, after the World Premieres of the 2021 Film Fund winners BEPAR, DOS BROS FORCE, and ZINDAGI DOBARA. A Closing Reception will follow. https://bit.ly/3CSOLBN

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival features a record number of films this year, including potential Oscar contender ALL THAT BREATHES, Opening film FOUR SAMOSAS and Centerpiece film, GOLDFISH, as well as LITTLE ENGLISH which is making its World Premiere at the festival.

