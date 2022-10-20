Oughton Equestrian-Inspired Luxury Leather Goods Joins Tenth Avenue Holdings Family of Brands

Melissa Hubbard, CEO of Kerrits, to Lead Oughton

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) has acquired Oughton, an equestrian-inspired leather goods and accessories lifestyle brand. Melissa Hubbard has been named CEO. Joel Citron, co-founder and co-CEO of TAH, made the announcement. TAH is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in founder-led businesses.

Oughton is a equestrian-inspired handcrafted luxury goods brand for riders and non-riders alike.

"Having Melissa head up the relaunch of Oughton as CEO was a natural move," said Citron. "Her passion for the equestrian industry is matched by her inspirational leadership style. Melissa uniquely understands how to grow businesses and nourish the people who make that expansion possible."

Oughton started with one bespoke rolling bag handcrafted to help transport equestrian equipment from riding lessons, clinics, and horse shows more efficiently. Since then, it has evolved into a luxury equestrian line for riders and non-riders alike. The products are designed to equip horsewomen to carry their passion for horses beyond the barn aisle to the workplace and into the next generation. Oughton luxury goods become heirlooms that carry the patina of their ancestors' travels with pride.

"Oughton was created to solve a unique equestrian problem and over the last decade developed into a beloved line of handcrafted luxury leather goods," said Hubbard, also CEO of Kerrits and EQL by Kerrits brands. "Because of our resources in the equestrian lifestyle space and support from Tenth Avenue Holdings, we can take Oughton to the next level."

Manufactured by a third-generation, family-owned business in Argentina, the classic, timeless handbags, luggage, and accessories combine subtle, equine detailing, patented halter hardware, and opulent materials that only become more magnificent with time.

Oughton products are sold direct-to-consumer at oughton.com, and in Tack Shops across the country including Wellington, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, TN and the Hamptons, NY. Manufacturer's suggested retail price points range from $125 to $399.

Hubbard earned her B.A. in Business with a minor in Equestrian Studies from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. During her time as VP of merchandising at SmartPak, she helped build it into the largest equestrian retailer in the United States. She was director of sales and marketing at EquiFit and served as president at Wicked Good Cupcakes. Hubbard also serves on the Board of Directors for The Quiet Place, a retreat in the mountains of North Carolina. She has a teenage son, two rescue dogs, two rescue cats, and two horses.

Oughton is a handcrafted luxury goods brand for riders and non-riders alike. The classic, timeless creations include handbags, luggage, and accessories steeped in equestrian traditions. Headquartered in Bingen, Washington, the product lines are designed to equip horsewomen to carry their passion for horses beyond the barn aisle to the workplace and into the next generation. Oughton luxury goods become heirlooms that carry the patina of their ancestors' travels with pride. It is one of Tenth Avenue Holdings' family of privately held brands helmed by Melissa Hubbard, CEO. For more information, visit Oughton.com.

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 with the intent to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

