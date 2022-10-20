THE MEXICAN AMERICAN OPPORTUNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 54TH ANNUAL AZTEC AWARDS VIRTUAL GALA

The virtual event will celebrate 54 years of providing services to the community, improving the quality of life of countless Latino families, and showcase the organization's programs in Early Childhood Education, Community Development, and Senior Services.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) will celebrate another successful year of dedicated service to the community with the announcement of its 54th Annual Aztec Awards Virtual Gala. The Awards will be virtual this year and expected to highlight the organization's programs in Early Childhood Education, Community Development, and Senior Services, and will be held on October 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM US/Pacific Time.

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (PRNewswire)

MAOF is excited at the 54th annual celebration of the essential services our organization provides every day to Latinos.

"As an organization committed to providing comprehensive human services to the state's vast Latino community, we are excited at the 54th annual celebration of the essential services MAOF provides every day," said Anita Quiñonez Gabrielian, MAOF Board Chair. "We are very proud of the work our staff does every day to provide quality services to the Latino community. We also appreciate the support from our long-time and new sponsors who recognize and value the work MAOF does to improve the quality of life of so many families in the communities we serve."

MAOF is one of California's oldest and most prominent non-profit, community-based organizations serving under-resourced individuals and families. Established in 1963, MAOF is one of the largest Latino-oriented family services organizations in the United States. It achieved this status by providing high-quality social services and programs to those communities where the need is the greatest.

This year MAOF will honor three prominent individuals who have been influential in advancing the well-being and quality of life of Latinos and Latino families. The honorees include:

Carlos Viramontes, President, Viramontes Marketing Communications Inc.

Dionicio Morales Lifetime Achievement Award

SoCal Gas Company

Commitment to MAOF and Corporate Philanthropy Award

Margarita Galbán, Executive Director, Bilingual Foundation of the Arts

Excellence in the Arts and Culture Award

Co-Chairs for this year's Aztec Awards are Jerry Velasco and Jorge Garrido.

Entertainment for the event will be provided by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the first LGBTQ+ mariachi in the world, and Kim Baldonado, six-time Emmy Award-winning reporter for KNBC-TV 4, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

MAOF would like to express profound gratitude to its participating sponsors, including presenting sponsor MAOF Properties, Inc.; Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling; Union Bank, SoCal Gas Company; KNBC-TV 4; Northrop Grumman Corporation; TELACU; AT&T, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, Charter Communications; Parking Company of America; CG Benefits Group, LLC; Actum LLC, Dr. Richard & Elva Martinez, Envision Consulting, Drs. Ciriaco & Teresa Pinedo; San Gabriel Valley Civic Alliance; Roy Jasso; Viramontes Marketing Communications Inc.; Fernando de Necochea; and Elite Productions.

Individuals interested in participating in the Aztec Awards can watch the virtual streaming gala at 6:00 pm, US Pacific Time, on Wednesday, October 26, by clicking on the following weblink https://maofaztecawards.org/.

About the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation:

The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is a non-profit, state-wide community-based organization established in 1963 by community leader Dionicio Morales to serve under-resourced individuals and families in the Los Angeles area. MAOF is one of the largest Latino-oriented family services organizations in the United States and has achieved this status by providing high-quality social services and programs to those communities where the need is the greatest. MAOF operates in seven California counties with over 60 service locations, more than 900 team members, and an annual budget exceeding $176,000,000.

Contact: Robert Alaniz

Milagro Media Strategies

(626) 437-3354

robert@milagroagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mexican American Opportunity Foundation