Klarna To Launch First In-Seat Merchandise Delivery Service for Chicago Bulls Fans

Klarna will launch the first in-seat delivery service at the United Center for fans through the Bulls Mobile App as well as a curated collection of Bulls gear for purchase in the Klarna app through a separate partnership with Zach LaVine

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball is finally back and Klarna, the global all-in-one shopping service, is bringing Bulls fans the ultimate tools to enhance their gameday experience through the Bulls Mobile App as a continuation of Klarna's partnership with the Bulls. For the first time ever, fans at the United Center will have the ability to purchase select items of Bulls gear from the Madhouse Team Store through the Bulls Mobile App and have it delivered directly to their seat during the game. As a presenting partner of the Bulls' "Item of the Game,'' Klarna will also offer in-seat delivery for a curated selection of team merchandise.

"As the team's Official Shopping Partner, we're excited to work with the Bulls to bring "Smoooth Delivery" to fans in the United Center through the Bulls Mobile App, making shopping easier than ever before so that they don't have to miss a second of the action," said Megan Gokey, Head of B2C Marketing, North America, Klarna. "Our two brands each share a commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to interact with fans, so we are excited to bring this new in-arena offering to life while also giving fans at home the tools they need to enhance their viewing experience with a shoppable collection from our ambassador, Zach LaVine."

Fans can begin using the in-seat delivery feature of the Bulls App, which will offer Klarna's popular Pay-in-4 method, at the team's first regular season home game on Saturday, October 22 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Those who purchase the "Item of the Game" using Klarna for a "Smoooth Delivery" will also receive an additional item inside their Klarna gift bag.

"We look forward to bringing this new feature to fans at the United Center in partnership with Klarna. Providing fans an opportunity to purchase Bulls gear without missing any game action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the gameday experience, " said Bulls Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy Matt Kobe. "As we prepare for the upcoming season, we are excited to continue collaborating with Klarna to create legendary experiences for fans."

Through a separate partnership with Zach LaVine, Klarna will curate a collection of Zach's favorite Bulls apparel and accessories available for purchase in the Klarna app. The collection will also include Bulls-branded items, including travel coffee mugs, popcorn machines, coolers and more to enhance fans' gameday experience at home. Zach will call on fans to get game day ready with Klarna in a social post featuring the collection and also include a chance to win tickets to the home opener by interacting with the post and Klarna.

"Arriving at the stadium on game day is a chance for us players to express ourselves through fashion and style and show off our favorite fits. I've noticed the same can be said for fans too - they love coming to the game decked out in the best Bulls gear and showcasing their fandom in creative ways while cheering us on," said All-Star and Klarna Ambassador Zach LaVine. "That is why I am passionate about helping our fans get game day ready and I'm excited to share some of my favorite team merch and other essentials through my custom collection on the Klarna app. This way, no matter where our fans are, they can have access to everything they need to support the team they love this season and look good doing it."

Fans and shoppers can find Zach LaVine's collection here. Klarna's multi-year partnership with the Bulls brings its all-in-one shopping service and popular interest-free Pay in 4 option to Bulls fans.

