Encora Ranked Second in 2022 Great Place to Work® Brazil

Employees Recognized Mental Health Programs, Leadership Development, and a Differentiated Benefits Package as Key Factors in Making Encora Brazil a Top Workplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in Brazil have been named a top workplace by Great Place to Work® (GPTW™) Brazil in the average-sized multinational companies category. Encora was ranked second among 35 contenders in the category. The Brazil ranking comes in shortly after the São Paulo interior ranking, in which Encora reached second place running with 50 other competitors.

(PRNewsfoto/Encora) (PRNewswire)

"The results of this year's GPTW™ Brazil are a true honor," said Augusto Cavalcanti, President Americas, Brazil Division, Encora. "We won second place in the Best Companies to Work for in the São Paulo Interior category in September and, now, the second position in the national ranking; two unprecedented achievements that are significant because they validate our commitment to maintaining a healthy work environment and encouraging teamwork."

GPTW™ certifications are a result of an anonymous survey, which aims to validate a company's organizational culture to determine whether its employees consider it a consistently good place to work. According to Great Place to Work® Institute research, employees in certified companies are 93% more likely to be happy with their jobs; the chances of receiving fair pay and promotion opportunities are doubled; and there is a significant increase in the quality of leadership.

"Encora maintained an excellent performance in the Brazil Ranking in 2022 among more than 180 companies. Competing in the range of medium-sized multinational companies, it has reached the second position. Improvement in the employee confidence index between 2021 and 2022 has been the key factor in sustaining Encora among the best companies in the country," says Lucas Madio, Customer Success Analyst, Great Place to Work® Brazil.

Encora Brazil has been recognized for more than 20 GPTW™ awards in three categories (São Paulo Interior, Multinational Average-Sized, and Information Technology), rising annually in these rankings. The company began its journey of focusing on a people-first philosophy more than 13 years ago, with the well-being area. In the early 2010s, Encora realized that its management practices, which focused on people, well-being, and a collaborative environment, were gaining more and more prominence in the technology market. The company doubled down on its commitment to creating a positive experience for employees, which has led to satisfied employees and impressive growth in Brazil and globally.

Encora's global leadership team also supports its regional cultures by developing learning & development opportunities and partnerships; launching new tools and platforms to keep team members engaged and connected; delivering employee benefits such as flexible and remote work; and investing in tools to improve processes. Most of all, Encora has worked to build a global culture where people feel safe, respected, empowered, and motivated to be their best selves.

For more information on Encora's commitment to creating a positive culture for all, visit https://www.encora.com/about. To see all Encora's available positions in Brazil, please visit https://careers.encora.com/country/brazil.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 7,500 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust. The Trust Index© employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

