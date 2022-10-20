Dow reports third quarter 2022 results

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW):
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.02; Operating EPS1 was $1.11, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago period and $2.31 in the prior quarter, reflecting margin compression due to higher energy costs, primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI).
- Net sales were $14.1 billion, down 5% versus the year-ago period, as gains in Performance Materials & Coatings were more than offset by declines in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Sequentially, sales were down 10% with declines in all operating segments and regions.
- Local price increased 3% versus the year-ago period, driven by Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure. Sequentially, local price decreased 6% with declines in all operating segments and regions.
- Currency decreased net sales by 4% year-over-year and 1% versus the prior quarter due to broad-based strength of the U.S. dollar.
- Volume was down 4% versus the year-ago period, as a 12% decline in EMEAI more than offset 2% volume growth each in the U.S. & Canada and Asia Pacific. Sequentially, volume was down 3%, led by an 8% decline in EMEAI.
- Equity losses were $58 million, compared to equity earnings of $249 million in the year-ago period and $195 million in the prior quarter, led by margin compression in polyurethanes at Sadara and MEG at the Kuwait joint ventures.
- GAAP Net Income was $760 million. Operating EBIT1 was $1.2 billion, down from $2.9 billion in the year-ago period, as gains in Performance Materials & Coatings were more than offset by higher raw material and energy costs as well as lower equity earnings. Operating EBIT decreased from $2.4 billion in the prior quarter due to margin compression across all operating segments.
- Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $1.9 billion, down $779 million year-over-year and up $84 million compared to the prior quarter. Free cash flow1 was $1.5 billion.
- Returns to shareholders totaled $1.3 billion, comprised of $800 million in share repurchases and $493 million in dividends in the quarter.
Three Months Ended September 30
Three Months Ended June 30
In millions, except per share amounts
3Q22
3Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
2Q22
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$14,115
$14,837
$(722)
$15,664
$(1,549)
GAAP Income, Net of Tax
$760
$1,706
$(946)
$1,681
$(921)
Operating EBIT¹
$1,195
$2,886
$(1,691)
$2,375
$(1,180)
Operating EBIT Margin¹
8.5 %
19.5 %
(1,100) bps
15.2 %
(670) bps
Operating EBITDA¹
$1,863
$3,611
$(1,748)
$3,059
$(1,196)
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$1.02
$2.23
$(1.21)
$2.26
$(1.24)
Operating Earnings Per Share¹
$1.11
$2.75
$(1.64)
$2.31
$(1.20)
Cash Provided by Operating
$1,940
$2,719
$(779)
$1,856
$84
- Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.
Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:
"In the third quarter, Team Dow managed significant macroeconomic headwinds as we swiftly initiated actions and aligned production with supply chain and logistics constraints, prioritized resources toward higher-value products, and reduced operational costs across the enterprise. As a result, we maintained our focus on cash flow generation and continued to execute on our capital allocation strategy, returning $1.3 billion to shareholders.
"Underlying demand remains resilient in the U.S., while high energy and feedstock costs are driving record inflation and impacting demand in the Eurozone, and ongoing lockdowns in China continue to pressure both consumer spending and infrastructure investments. Moving forward, our global scale, geographic diversity, and advantaged feedstock and derivative flexibility will continue to be the source of our distinct advantages. Our track record of employing a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, focus on cash flow generation, and our strengthened balance sheet provide a solid foundation as we continue managing through these dynamic global conditions."
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
Three Months Ended September 30
Three Months Ended June 30
In millions, except margin
3Q22
3Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
2Q22
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$7,327
$7,736
$(409)
$8,233
$(906)
Operating EBIT
$785
$1,954
$(1,169)
$1,436
$(651)
Operating EBIT Margin
10.7 %
25.3 %
(1,460) bps
17.4 %
(670) bps
Equity Earnings
$55
$124
$(69)
$138
$(83)
Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $7.3 billion, down 5% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 2% year-over-year, as gains in functional polymers were more than offset by lower polyethylene prices. Volume was flat year-over-year and currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, net sales decreased by 11%, primarily driven by lower polyethylene prices and reduced volumes due to continued global logistics constraints and dynamic market conditions in EMEAI.
Equity earnings were $55 million, down $69 million compared to the year-ago period and down $83 million versus the prior quarter, primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins at the Company's principal joint ventures.
Operating EBIT was $785 million, compared to $2 billion in the year-ago period, down primarily due to higher raw material and energy costs. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $651 million and Op. EBIT margins decreased by 670 basis points primarily due to lower local prices.
Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales decrease versus the year-ago period as price gains and resilient demand in functional polymers were more than offset by lower polyethylene prices and reduced demand for industrial and consumer packaging in EMEAI. Sequentially, net sales decreased on lower polyethylene prices and reduced volumes due to continued global logistics constraints and dynamic market conditions in EMEAI.
Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales increase compared to the year-ago period, driven primarily by higher electricity sales and partly offset by currency impacts. Sequentially, net sales decreased due to lower olefin prices in EMEAI and the U.S. & Canada.
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
Three Months Ended September 30
Three Months Ended June 30
In millions, except margin
3Q22
3Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
2Q22
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$4,059
$4,481
$(422)
$4,370
$(311)
Operating EBIT
$167
$713
$(546)
$426
$(259)
Operating EBIT Margin
4.1 %
15.9 %
(1,180) bps
9.7 %
(560) bps
Equity Earnings (Losses)
$(114)
$122
$(236)
$57
$(171)
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $4.1 billion, down 9% versus the year-ago period. Local price improved 5% year-over-year with gains in both businesses. Currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume was down 9% year-over-year, as declines in Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals were partly offset by gains in Industrial Solutions due to demand strength in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and energy applications. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a net sales decline of 7% on lower local price and currency with stable volume.
Equity losses for the segment were $114 million, a decrease of $236 million compared to the year-ago period. Competitive pricing pressures in propylene oxide derivatives and MEG due to supply additions in China, as well as lower demand in EMEAI were the main impacts. On a sequential basis, equity earnings decreased by $171 million primarily due to lower price at Sadara and the Kuwait joint ventures.
Operating EBIT was $167 million, compared to $713 million in the year-ago period and $426 million in the prior quarter, as lower EMEAI demand and increased energy and raw material costs were partly offset by higher prices. On a sequential basis, operating EBIT margins declined 560 basis points on lower price and higher energy costs.
Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period, as local price gains were more than offset by lower volumes due to inflationary pressures on demand in EMEAI and currency impacts. Sequentially, net sales declined as improved demand in mobility end-markets was more than offset by lower price and inflationary impacts on demand for consumer durables, industrial, and building & construction applications.
Industrial Solutions business reported a net sales increase compared to the year-ago period, driven by local price gains and strong demand for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and energy applications. Sequentially, net sales decreased as strong demand in energy, pharmaceutical, and mobility end-markets and increased catalyst sales were more than offset by price declines and currency impacts.
Performance Materials & Coatings
Three Months Ended September 30
Three Months Ended June 30
In millions, except margin
3Q22
3Q21
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
2Q22
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
Net Sales
$2,654
$2,526
$128
$3,003
$(349)
Operating EBIT
$302
$284
$18
$561
$(259)
Operating EBIT Margin
11.4 %
11.2 %
20 bps
18.7 %
(730) bps
Equity Earnings
$1
$3
$(2)
$2
$(1)
Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.7 billion, up 5% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 15% year-over-year, with gains in both businesses and all regions. Currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume declined 5% year-over-year, as resilient demand in mobility and home care end-markets was more than offset by declines in building & construction. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 12% driven primarily by lower demand and decreased local price for siloxanes due to supply additions in China along with planned maintenance turnaround activity.
Operating EBIT was $302 million, compared to $284 million in the year-ago period, as Op. EBIT margins expanded by 20 basis points due to price gains for both silicones and coatings applications. Sequentially, Op. EBIT declined $259 million driven by lower prices for siloxanes and increased raw material and energy costs.
Consumer Solutions business reported higher net sales versus the year-ago period, with local price gains across all regions and end-markets. Volume declined year-over-year as lower siloxane demand and planned maintenance turnaround activity was partly offset by resilient demand for performance silicones applications. Sequentially, net sales declined due to lower siloxane demand and pricing as well as planned maintenance turnaround activity, which more than offset demand strength for performance silicones in electronics, home care and mobility end-markets.
Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period, as local price gains were more than offset by lower demand primarily in EMEAI and Asia Pacific. Sequentially, net sales declined as increased demand for monomers was more than offset by lower demand for coatings applications in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI.
"In the near-term, we expect the macro environment to remain dynamic. As a result, we have outlined a playbook of actions that have the potential to deliver more than $1 billion in cost savings in 2023 while we continue to leverage our scale, geographic diversity and feedstock and derivative flexibility," said Fitterling. "At the same time, we remain focused on advancing our Decarbonize and Grow strategy with higher-return investments that will extend our competitive advantages and industry leadership positions. Our strong financial position and balance sheet as well as our continued focus on cash flow generation give us ample flexibility to execute on our capital allocation priorities, including attractive shareholder remuneration, as we maximize value creation over the longer-term."
Dow will host a live webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.
Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.
Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.
Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.
Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.
Operating Return on Capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net sales
$ 14,115
$ 14,837
$ 45,043
$ 40,604
Cost of sales
12,381
11,611
37,682
32,413
Research and development expenses
191
210
626
632
Selling, general and administrative expenses
356
403
1,289
1,209
Amortization of intangibles
83
100
256
301
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
—
—
186
22
Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates
(58)
249
311
751
Sundry income (expense) - net
69
(350)
292
(225)
Interest income
41
14
105
35
Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
155
178
487
561
Income before income taxes
1,001
2,248
5,225
6,027
Provision for income taxes
241
542
1,232
1,383
Net income
760
1,706
3,993
4,644
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
21
23
24
69
Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders
$ 739
$ 1,683
$ 3,969
$ 4,575
Per common share data:
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.03
$ 2.25
$ 5.45
$ 6.11
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.02
$ 2.23
$ 5.41
$ 6.06
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
714.3
744.5
724.9
745.4
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
718.1
750.0
729.8
750.9
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,216
$ 2,988
Accounts and notes receivable:
Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2022: $212; 2021: $54)
6,407
6,841
Other
2,123
2,713
Inventories
7,571
7,372
Other current assets
1,460
934
Total current assets
19,777
20,848
Investments
Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
1,785
2,045
Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2022: $1,685; 2021: $2,079)
2,732
3,193
Noncurrent receivables
499
478
Total investments
5,016
5,716
Property
Property
56,931
57,604
Less: Accumulated depreciation
36,899
37,049
Net property
20,032
20,555
Other Assets
Goodwill
8,524
8,764
Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2022: $4,888; 2021: $4,725)
2,483
2,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,231
1,412
Deferred income tax assets
1,136
1,358
Deferred charges and other assets
1,358
1,456
Total other assets
14,732
15,871
Total Assets
$ 59,557
$ 62,990
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Notes payable
$ 185
$ 161
Long-term debt due within one year
364
231
Accounts payable:
Trade
5,008
5,577
Other
2,599
2,839
Operating lease liabilities - current
277
314
Income taxes payable
579
623
Accrued and other current liabilities
3,303
3,481
Total current liabilities
12,315
13,226
Long-Term Debt
12,921
14,280
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
716
506
Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent
6,541
7,557
Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent
868
931
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
1,012
1,149
Other noncurrent obligations
6,555
6,602
Total other noncurrent liabilities
15,692
16,745
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;
issued 2022: 768,611,564 shares; 2021: 764,226,882 shares)
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
8,396
8,151
Retained earnings
23,068
20,623
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,582)
(8,977)
Unearned ESOP shares
—
(15)
Treasury stock at cost (2022: 64,852,295 shares; 2021: 29,011,573 shares)
(3,773)
(1,625)
Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity
18,117
18,165
Noncontrolling interests
512
574
Total equity
18,629
18,739
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 59,557
$ 62,990
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
In millions (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 3,993
$ 4,644
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,104
2,187
Provision for deferred income tax
124
488
Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received
517
(519)
Net periodic pension benefit cost
19
34
Pension contributions
(156)
(1,166)
Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments
(11)
(67)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
186
22
Other net loss
159
874
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:
Accounts and notes receivable
323
(2,222)
Inventories
(254)
(1,502)
Accounts payable
(860)
1,487
Other assets and liabilities, net
(736)
252
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
5,408
4,512
Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations
(11)
(78)
Cash provided by operating activities
5,397
4,434
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(1,224)
(1,035)
Investment in gas field developments
(134)
(44)
Purchases of previously leased assets
(5)
(5)
Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested
16
15
Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired
(54)
(107)
Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates
(69)
—
Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates
10
11
Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates
11
—
Purchases of investments
(445)
(1,004)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
596
644
Other investing activities, net
(41)
(10)
Cash used for investing activities
(1,339)
(1,535)
Financing Activities
Changes in short-term notes payable
72
(44)
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months
—
144
Payments on short-term debt greater than three months
(14)
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
82
95
Payments on long-term debt
(957)
(2,638)
Purchases of treasury stock
(2,200)
(600)
Proceeds from issuance of stock
99
212
Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs
(8)
(536)
Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements
(34)
(11)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(42)
(35)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(1,511)
(1,561)
Cash used for financing activities
(4,513)
(4,974)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(261)
(57)
Summary
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(716)
(2,132)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
3,033
5,108
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 2,317
$ 2,976
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"
101
65
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 2,216
$ 2,911
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region
Net Sales by Segment
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 7,327
$ 7,736
$ 23,187
$ 20,939
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
4,059
4,481
12,953
12,303
Performance Materials & Coatings
2,654
2,526
8,706
7,114
Corporate
75
94
197
248
Total
$ 14,115
$ 14,837
$ 45,043
$ 40,604
U.S. & Canada
$ 5,334
$ 5,476
$ 16,578
$ 14,431
EMEAI 1
4,634
5,229
15,823
14,660
Asia Pacific
2,571
2,579
7,997
7,423
Latin America
1,576
1,553
4,645
4,090
Total
$ 14,115
$ 14,837
$ 45,043
$ 40,604
Net Sales Variance by
Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
Local
Currency
Volume
Total
Local
Currency
Volume
Total
Percent change from prior year
Packaging & Specialty
(2) %
(3) %
— %
(5) %
12 %
(3) %
2 %
11 %
Industrial Intermediates
5
(5)
(9)
(9)
15
(5)
(5)
5
Performance Materials &
15
(5)
(5)
5
29
(4)
(3)
22
Total
3 %
(4) %
(4) %
(5) %
16 %
(4) %
(1) %
11 %
Total, excluding the
4 %
(4) %
(8) %
(8) %
15 %
(4) %
(3) %
8 %
U.S. & Canada
(5) %
— %
2 %
(3) %
12 %
— %
3 %
15 %
EMEAI 1
11
(10)
(12)
(11)
24
(9)
(7)
8
Asia Pacific
2
(4)
2
—
12
(3)
(1)
8
Latin America
1
—
—
1
11
—
3
14
Total
3 %
(4) %
(4) %
(5) %
16 %
(4) %
(1) %
11 %
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
Local
Currency
Volume
Total
Percent change from prior quarter
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
(7) %
(1) %
(3) %
(11) %
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
(5)
(2)
—
(7)
Performance Materials & Coatings
(3)
(2)
(7)
(12)
Total
(6) %
(1) %
(3) %
(10) %
Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business
(5) %
(2) %
(3) %
(10) %
U.S. & Canada
(4) %
— %
(3) %
(7) %
EMEAI 1
(7)
(3)
(8)
(18)
Asia Pacific
(7)
(2)
5
(4)
Latin America
(4)
—
2
(2)
Total
(6) %
(1) %
(3) %
(10) %
- Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Operating EBIT by Segment
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 785
$ 1,954
$ 3,455
$ 5,196
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
167
713
1,254
1,687
Performance Materials & Coatings
302
284
1,458
571
Corporate
(59)
(65)
(178)
(186)
Total
$ 1,195
$ 2,886
$ 5,989
$ 7,268
Depreciation and Amortization by Segment
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 337
$ 354
$ 1,076
$ 1,042
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
132
157
418
481
Performance Materials & Coatings
195
207
592
642
Corporate
4
7
18
22
Total
$ 668
$ 725
$ 2,104
$ 2,187
Operating EBITDA by Segment
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 1,122
$ 2,308
$ 4,531
$ 6,238
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
299
870
1,672
2,168
Performance Materials & Coatings
497
491
2,050
1,213
Corporate
(55)
(58)
(160)
(164)
Total
$ 1,863
$ 3,611
$ 8,093
$ 9,455
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
$ 55
$ 124
$ 303
$ 360
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
(114)
122
5
381
Performance Materials & Coatings
1
3
6
5
Corporate
—
—
(3)
5
Total
$ (58)
$ 249
$ 311
$ 751
Reconciliation of "Net income" to "Operating EBIT"
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net income
$ 1,681
$ 760
$ 1,706
$ 3,993
$ 4,644
+ Provision for income taxes
488
241
542
1,232
1,383
Income before income taxes
$ 2,169
$ 1,001
$ 2,248
$ 5,225
$ 6,027
- Interest income
36
41
14
105
35
+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
165
155
178
487
561
- Significant items
(77)
(80)
(474)
(382)
(715)
Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)
$ 2,375
$ 1,195
$ 2,886
$ 5,989
$ 7,268
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 1,001
$ 739
$ 1.02
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(62)
(47)
(0.07)
Cost of sales ($55 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($5 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(11)
(9)
(0.01)
Cost of sales ($8 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($2 million)
Indemnification and other transaction
(7)
(7)
(0.01)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Total significant items
$ (80)
$ (63)
$ (0.09)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 1,081
$ 802
$ 1.11
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 2,248
$ 1,683
$ 2.23
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(40)
(32)
(0.04)
Cost of sales ($36 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($3 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(16)
(13)
(0.02)
Cost of sales ($13 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($1 million)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(472)
(387)
(0.52)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Litigation related charges, awards and
54
42
0.06
Sundry income (expense) - net
Total significant items
$ (474)
$ (390)
$ (0.52)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 2,722
$ 2,073
$ 2.75
- "Income before income taxes."
- "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
- Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
- Restructuring charges, asset related charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
- Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 5,225
$ 3,969
$ 5.41
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(154)
(119)
(0.16)
Cost of sales ($137 million);
R&D ($4 million); SG&A ($13 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(31)
(25)
(0.03)
Cost of sales ($23 million);
R&D ($5 million); SG&A ($3 million)
Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6
(186)
(142)
(0.19)
Restructuring and asset related charges
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(8)
(6)
(0.01)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Indemnification and other transaction
(3)
(3)
—
Sundry income (expense) - net
Income tax related items
—
25
0.03
Provision for income taxes on
Total significant items
$ (382)
$ (270)
$ (0.36)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 5,607
$ 4,239
$ 5.77
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 6,027
$ 4,575
$ 6.06
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(121)
(94)
(0.12)
Cost of sales ($106 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($13 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(69)
(55)
(0.07)
Cost of sales ($39 million);
R&D ($5 million); SG&A ($3 million);
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(574)
(471)
(0.63)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Litigation related charges, awards and
54
42
0.06
Sundry income (expense) - net
Indemnification and other transaction
(5)
(5)
(0.01)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Total significant items
$ (715)
$ (583)
$ (0.77)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 6,742
$ 5,158
$ 6.83
- "Income before income taxes"
- "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
- Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
- Restructuring charges, asset related charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
- Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results
$ 2,169
$ 1,661
$ 2.26
Less: Significant items
Digitalization program costs 4
(51)
(40)
(0.05)
Cost of sales ($44 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($6 million)
Restructuring, implementation costs and
(10)
(8)
(0.01)
Cost of sales ($8 million);
R&D ($2 million)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(8)
(6)
(0.01)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Indemnification and other transaction
(8)
(8)
(0.01)
Sundry income (expense) - net
Income tax related items
—
25
0.03
Provision for income taxes on
Total significant items
$ (77)
$ (37)
$ (0.05)
Operating results (non-GAAP)
$ 2,246
$ 1,698
$ 2.31
- "Income before income taxes."
- "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
- "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
- Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
- Restructuring charges, asset related charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
- Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 1,940
$ 2,719
$ 5,408
$ 4,512
Capital expenditures
(452)
(413)
(1,224)
(1,035)
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 1
$ 1,488
$ 2,306
$ 4,184
$ 3,477
- Free cash flow in the first six months of 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion
Three Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 2,557
$ 1,612
$ 1,856
$ 1,940
Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 2,920
$ 3,171
$ 3,059
$ 1,863
Cash Flow Conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from
87.6 %
50.8 %
60.7 %
104.1 %
Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)
72.3 %
