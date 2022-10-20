1West Finance Rebrands As Tech- Enabled 1West

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1West Finance, a leading small business lending marketplace, has rebranded to 1West, combining technology and expertise to connect small businesses with capital in a fully automated process available 24 hours a day. Their proprietary platform ABLE (Automated Business Lending Engine), provides full transparency to their small business customers to pick the product and loan that fits their business best.

New Technology, New Look, Endless Possibilities

1West launched its ABLE platform with the intention of making it feasible for a small business owner to apply, receive financing options, and decide within minutes.

1West's newly designed and automated platform gives their clients and partners immediate benefits:

Apply, upload documents, and compare offers WITHOUT sales support 24/7

Select an offer and complete the closing process through the 1West portal

Custom My Account tab to deliver real time updates, and balance information on existing loans.

Similarly, partners can use the ABLE platform to get their clients financing at their fingertips as well as real-time comparable updates for clients

2022 Q2 ABLE facilitated over 500 fully automated small business fundings

The 1West management team collectively has 75+ years of experience in the SMB Fintech space. Their goal is to offer transparency and fair pricing by allowing the customer to choose the best deal for their business from all available financing options.

"The current sales process in the SMB financing space is full of constant negotiation, lack of transparency, conflicts of interest, and an inflexible sales process. ABLE solves these issues, giving the power back to our customers with no constant phone calls thus giving the customer the ability to apply, and compare offers when they want to, and how they want to," says Kunal Bhasin, President of 1West.

About 1West

1West is a premier SMB Fintech marketplace that combines technology, sales, and operations on a single platform for small businesses.1West's team has provided or assisted in providing over $1Billion in financing to small businesses in a wide variety of industries across the United States.

Media Contact:

Evan Kristall

evan@1west.com

973-652-5273

