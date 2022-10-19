Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Opens Summit, New Jersey Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") today announced the opening of its office in Summit, NJ. The new office provides further access to the Tri-State area's exceptional talent pipeline, closely aligns with Schonfeld's commitment to flexibility and demonstrates its focus on attracting, investing in, and retaining top talent.

"The Tri-State area is one of the world's leading talent pools. Our Summit office will provide us further access to a strong local talent pipeline as we continue to grow our investment and infrastructure teams globally," said Ryan Tolkin, CEO and CIO of Schonfeld. "We are looking forward to being a member of the Summit community and providing our people greater flexibility with the option to work closer to home. This is especially beneficial to the many working parents at Schonfeld who can benefit from in-office collaboration with less of a commute. Time they can spend with family."

Located at 25 Deforest Avenue, the approximately 9,000 square foot facility can hold over 50 investment and infrastructure professionals. In the past 12 months, Schonfeld has expanded its US footprint in Miami, FL, Stamford, CT, Jericho, NY, New York, NY, Dallas, TX, San Francisco, CA and Los Angeles, CA.

Schonfeld has a long history of operating in the Tri-State area. The firm opened its first office in Jericho in 1988 and its four global investment strategies – Quantitative, Fundamental Equity, Tactical Trading and Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income – are represented in the region.

Schonfeld also continues to expand its global footprint, which includes 19 offices across the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific. Most recently, Schonfeld relocated its London office to St. James Street, doubling its size and allowing for greater access to local talent. In the last year, the firm has added approximately 250 employees, including 20 new investment teams across its strategies, which includes portfolio managers and their supporting investment talent.

About Schonfeld Strategic Advisors

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity, tactical trading, and discretionary macro & fixed income strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

