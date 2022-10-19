McDermott Awards SAFIRA Fabrication Yard Construction Contract

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and Saudi Aramco gathered Monday in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia, to mark the award of the construction contract for the Saudi Arabia Fabrication In-Kingdom Ras Al-Khair (SAFIRA) fabrication yard.

The project—located at the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services—is another step to support Saudi Arabia's Saudi Vision 2030 and increase local content. McDermott will oversee construction of the facility, which will be performed by a subcontractor. Once complete, the SAFIRA development will have the capability to fabricate and assemble the offshore platforms, jackets and structures for subsea pipelines required to support Saudi Aramco's planned offshore expansions.

"This fabrication facility will further enhance McDermott's in-Kingdom project delivery capability and support our growing Saudi-based project management team, engineering and procurement offices, and ongoing recruitment and development of talented Saudi nationals at all levels in the company," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Vice President, Offshore Operations.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

