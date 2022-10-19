JupiterOne Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Pre-Release of New Capability, MySecurity

Innovative solution combines personal accountability and security awareness to help organizations improve security posture

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced the pre-release of MySecurity, an innovative offering to make security more actionable by giving employees insight into how they are specifically contributing to, or impacting, the security posture of an organization.

JupiterOne logo (PRNewsfoto/JupiterOne) (PRNewswire)

In celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, JupiterOne is embracing the National Cybersecurity Alliance's theme of "See Yourself in Cyber," demonstrating that while cybersecurity is a complex topic, people remain the most important element. JupiterOne's MySecurity offering adopts this theme to provide employees within customer organizations with a 360-degree view of their cyber assets, such as user IDs, accounts, and access granted to third-party vendors. It will also provide information on password security scores and security training course status through integrations with security solutions. MySecurity will provide visibility into the code repositories that developers contribute to and their vulnerability findings. With MySecurity, all employees can make informed decisions to reduce risky behavior by better understanding what they are given access to and the risks involved.

As organizations adopt remote work environments, they must elevate their security culture by changing their traditional approaches to security awareness training for employees. However, the effectiveness of such training can vary based on format, channel, and frequency. It is not enough to protect against security threats, reduce risk, or improve an organization's security posture by itself. According to the most recent Microsoft Digital Defense Report , "while most industries made the shift to remote work due to the pandemic, it created new attack surfaces for cybercriminals to take advantage of, such as home devices being used for business purposes," which can contribute to organizations facing a significant insider threat.

MySecurity will leverage the foundation of JupiterOne's cyber asset visibility and attack surface management to provide insights along with a consumable dashboard that summarizes each user's security health and asset ownership within their environment, powered by the JupiterOne platform. Employees responsible for software development can properly prioritize security findings and defects in their code repositories, ultimately helping reduce tech debt and risk.

By heightening awareness, actions, and accountability to all employees within an organization, MySecurity reinforces the shared responsibility model of security. Every employee, regardless of role, from intern to developer to executive, can now take true ownership and accountability for securing their environment's assets.

According to the Verizon 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) , "This year 82 percent of breaches involved the human element. Whether it is the use of stolen credentials, phishing, misuse, or simply an error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike."

MySecurity will become an innovative layer of the JupiterOne platform to improve traditional security awareness approaches by intuitively helping individuals understand their cyber asset attack surface, identify their security blind spots, and actively improve their organization's security posture. It will also provide a new channel for security teams to encourage the awareness and adoption of new, strategic security processes in a shared responsibility model that will further strengthen the organization's security posture.

With the pre-release of MySecurity, JupiterOne continues its mission to simplify security and make it attainable for individuals and organizations. To learn more about MySecurity, schedule a demo here.

QUOTES

Jason Chan, Former VP of Information Security at Netflix

"Today's users are more tech savvy than ever, and we miss an opportunity by not engaging them directly to help secure our organizations. By leveraging JupiterOne's MySecurity, security teams can not only influence their users to improve individual security posture but can also drive better security outcomes for their organizations overall."

Chuck Kesler, Chief Information Security Officer at Pendo

"Security is a team sport. I'm really excited to see JupiterOne's MySecurity capability. The way JupiterOne uses a data-driven approach to connect the dots between assets, problems, and owners to present each employee in the organization with a consolidated view of their own security posture helps make this "team sport" more of a reality than concept. It is very aligned to my philosophy towards cybersecurity and the program I am building at Pendo."

Richard Seiersen, Author of The Metrics Manifesto

"Nomadic users. Ephemeral SaaS services. Myriad devices (some managed – many not). It's the modern security milieu that demands shared responsibility. JupiterOne's MySecurity bodes to extend the shared responsibility model to the user – enabling them to work responsibly while security governs effectively."

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"Security should not be a closed-door conversation, nor should security teams be expected to fight the battle alone. In my experience as a leader and practitioner, I've remained passionate about making security everyone's responsibility. But, of course, putting actions behind words is easier said than done, which is why JupiterOne created MySecurity. We are making it easier for everyone to understand their security profile and actively contribute to building a security-focused culture in their organization. We are bringing a level of transparency and ownership for security that has never been seen before."

Related Links

Follow JupiterOne

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

Contact:

Nathaniel Hawthorne for JupiterOne

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

JupiterOne@LuminaPR.com

Melissa Pereira

Director of Communications, JupiterOne

(833) 578-7663

pr@jupiterone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JupiterOne