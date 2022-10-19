Immunovia announces executive management team changes to accelerate execution of strategic priorities

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV) today announced changes to its executive management team to accelerate the execution of its strategic priorities.

The new executive management team will be focused on delivering the next phase of Immunovia's strategy and commercial growth. As of 1 November, the executive management team will be CEO & President Philipp Mathieu, CFO Karin Almqvist Liwendahl and CEO of Immunovia's US subsidiary Immunovia Inc. Jeff Borcherding. In addition, a new Chief Operating Officer role will be added to the executive team during the first quarter of 2023.

The leaner organization structure will in particular focus on the commercial roll-out of the IMMray PanCan-d test in the U.S. and the strategic R&D partnership with Proteomedix announced earlier this week.

"We have been taking important steps and made significant progress in executing on the Company's strategic priorities which I set out in February. A leaner executive management team will ensure that the Immunovia team remains focused on executing our strategic plan and delivering commercial growth," says Philipp Mathieu – CEO, Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

CEO and President

philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 am CET on October 19, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com .

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit https://immunovia.com/

