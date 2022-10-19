CYPHER LEARNING's CTO to Present on Competency-Based Skills Development at DevLearn Conference & Expo

Iyad Jabri to Discuss How Personalization Enhances Upskilling and Promotes Skills Mastery; CYPHER to Also Demonstrate its MATRIX Platform at Booth #823

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced its participation at DevLearn Conference & Expo , Oct. 26-28, in Las Vegas. CYPHER CTO Iyad Jabri will be among the featured speakers at the learning and development (L&D) event, which explores the future of organizational learning and performance, and how technology is shaping L&D.

On Oct. 27, at 10:45 a.m. PT (stage 413), Jabri will present on how to " Spice up Employee Training with Competency-Based Skills Development ." Attendees will learn about the challenges of more traditional and uniform learning approaches, and how competency-based learning can enhance skills development — personalizing employees' learning journeys to map learning to on-the-job needs, increase retention and plug learning gaps.

"Learning sticks when it's highly relevant," Jabri said. "I look forward to sharing how machine learning, automation and other advanced technologies are helping to personalize learning at scale. Today, organizations of all sizes can take advantage of these intelligent features and capabilities. This approach 'spices up' learning, deepens engagement, increases participation and drives skills mastery."

At DevLearn, in booth #823, CYPHER LEARNING will also demonstrate its award-winning MATRIX for Business platform — honored in Forbes Advisor's Best Learning Management Systems of 2022 Awards , Talented Learning's 2022 Learning Systems Awards , eLearning Industry's Top Employee Onboarding Learning Management Systems for 2023 list and more .

A complete solution for training, upskilling and onboarding companies' employees, clients and partners, MATRIX offers powerful, easy-to-use features that improve training efficiency and results. Cutting-edge skills development capabilities enable learners to set goals, get personalized recommendations, track progress and competencies, and more — driving productivity and helping learners reach their career goals.

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

