Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Rachel Shaw as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Residence Inn by Marriott St. Louis O'Fallon

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Rachel Shaw has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Residence Inn St. Louis O'Fallon. Ms. Shaw brings over 8 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the catering sales manager of the Marriott St Louis West in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Rachel brings extensive proficiency in generating best-in-class hospitality and is very knowledgeable," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "She will bring a fresh lens and be a strong asset to the team."

Most recently prior to joining the Residence Inn, Ms. Shaw served in various hospitality leadership roles including the event and wedding coordinator for The Grand Hotel in Minot, and the assistant general manager for the Baymont Inn and Suites, both in Minot, North Dakota. In addition, Ms. Shaw is active in her community with volunteer achievements serving for the Souris River Valley Humane Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

