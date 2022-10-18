UMF Corporation's Klorese® Registered on all 14 EPA Lists Covering Disinfectants Including EPA List Q, Recommended for Inactivating Monkeypox

EPA disinfectant lists deliver crucial information about which antimicrobial products are effective against bacterial and viral superbugs

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF Corporation's Klorese® disinfectant is registered on all 14 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) disinfectant lists, which include disinfectant products that are effective against superbugs such as SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, and emerging viral pathogens such as monkeypox. Klorese (EPA #71847-7-94101) is registered on EPA Lists B, C, D, E, F, G, H, K, L, M, N, O, P, and Q. It is the only EPA-registered disinfectant with approved claims for C. diff endospores, Candida auris, and Biofilm that also is registered for use in electrostatic sprayers.

The EPA lists provide users with a roadmap for which disinfectant products are registered against which pathogens. They take the guesswork out of determining which disinfectants are effective against a potentially broad range of deadly bacteria, fungi, spores, viruses, and mycobacteria.

"It has never been more important for organizations and the public to understand that most EPA-registered disinfectants are limited in efficacy and are not registered for all bacteria, fungi and viruses," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "For example, when comparing List N (products effective against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID), with List K (products effective against C. diff spores), you will find very few products on both lists. Klorese is the most versatile surface cleaner and disinfectant combination on the market."

Of critical importance is Klorese's claim against Biofilm, which is associated with 65% of microbial infections and 80% of chronic infections due to its ability to protect bacteria and viruses from a wide variety of disinfection practices. Biofilm makes preventable hospital associated infections (pHAIs) more difficult to fight and is impacting healthcare facilities worldwide.

Hypochlorous acid (HOCL), the active ingredient in Klorese, is the most effective disinfectant in the chlorine family. Studies have shown that HOCL is 80 to 120 times more efficacious than sodium hypochlorite (bleach). The evidence and data suggest that stabilized HOCL meets most, if not all, the ideal disinfectant functional requirements.

Monkeypox protocols

In the case of monkeypox, in healthcare settings the CDC recommends that standard cleaning and disinfection procedures should be performed using an EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant with an emerging viral pathogen claim (EPA List Q).

In non-healthcare settings, the CDC notes that during the infectious period of time, body fluids, respiratory secretions, and lesion material from people with monkeypox can contaminate the environment. Poxviruses can survive in linens such as bedding and towels, clothing, and on environmental surfaces, particularly when in dark, cool, and low humidity environments. In one study, investigators found live virus 15 days after a patient's home was left unoccupied.

Added Clarke, "Enterprise-wide, Klorese is the only product required for cleaning and disinfection. Klorese is effective from the O.R. to the patient bathroom; from the classroom to the locker room; from the guest room to the ballroom; from the conference room to the kitchen. It is the most sustainable, safe-to-use disinfectant available and doesn't bind to any type of fiber, including microfiber products. No dispensing equipment is required, and its minimal packaging – all of which is recyclable – reduces shipping costs and storage space requirements."

