SQA appoints new President/CEO, Michael Guymon: "SQA's New Face of Quality"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SQA Services, Inc. announced Michael Guymon has been appointed as the new SQA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Guymon succeeds Mike McKay, who was appointed Co-Chairman after serving as President and CEO for the past 27 years.

"I feel privileged to take on the role of leading SQA forward at a pivotal time in the company's history. I am excited to take on responsibility for maintaining and enhancing SQA's stellar reputation for quality in the world's most quality-critical industries," said Guymon.

Guymon's distinguished career in quality spans across the brightest and best names and the most demanding environments in industry today. Guymon served in supplier quality leadership roles for SpaceX, Rocket Lab and Heliogen, where he had the opportunity to work with SQA as a trusted services partner and to build world-class supplier quality functions.

"I am delighted to see Michael as SQA's new face of quality. His success in this field, coupled with his natural leadership skills and deep technical background make him an ideal person for this role. And as a former client, his perspective on the high standards we must meet is invaluable. I look forward to working with Michael to continue to ensure that SQA pursues our vision to change the world of quality," said McKay, outgoing President and CEO.

In his new SQA role, Guymon will continue to maintain SQA's focus on assuring quality in the supply chains of clients in the critical manufacturing and life sciences industries. With the support of representatives from the world's most respected companies on SQA's Executive Advisory Board, he will ensure that SQA stays aligned with the current and future needs of industry. As well as driving cross-industry best practices, Guymon will champion SQA's digital platform and business intelligence capabilities.

"I intend to fully embrace SQA's core strengths of critical industry expertise and adaptability to unique client needs," explained Guymon, "but our clients in the future will see these strengths amplified through industry-leading technology, powerful analytics, and a fortified culture of relentless continuous improvement."

