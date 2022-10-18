NUCALM WILL UNLEASH THE POWER OF YOUR MENTAL STATE AT THE 2022 NEUROSCIENCE SUMMIT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCalm CEO Jim Poole will be this year's featured presenter at the 2022 Neuroscience Summit. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasting live, worldwide from October 20th to October 23rd, available on Roku TV and other streaming platforms. The brain health and wellness event features a stellar lineup of New York Times Bestselling authors, Harvard scientists and mental health experts. Complete details are on the event's website: www.nsciencesummit.com.

NuCalm research and their studies have led to a patented neuroscience technology unleashing the brain's unlimited potential. By participating in this year's summit, thousands of new users will have the chance see how they can take control of their lives and achieve their goals. NuCalm's unprecedented work in neuroscience gives individuals the power to improve memory, accelerate the learning process and most importantly the ability to harness calm. Calm, the absence of harmful emotions such as fear, nervousness, anxiety, panic or anger, can be leveraged to provide emotional intelligence to help leaders make the decisions necessary to achieve success.

NuCalm's CEO, Jim Poole, extols the impact that the 2022 Neuroscience Summit will have by saying, "This year's event will offer thousands of people a look into our neuroscience platform that changes the game for so many people. The abilities that NuCalm unlocks is the beginning of unleashing the full human potential." Poole said, "Through decades of research and development, we've made it possible to construct and consciously control the most complicated and powerful computing system, your brain. Drugs and stimulants are no longer necessary for one to leverage their brain wave frequencies to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals."

To date, millions of people across the globe have benefitted from regular use of NuCalm® (www.NuCalm.com). This patented, clinically proven technology allows you to flip the switch from stress to rest and recovery within minutes, without drugs or side-effects. Since 2009, NuCalm has been used in over two million surgical procedures and used by sports teams, the military, the FBI, cancer patients, PTSD sufferers, pilots, busy executives and many others.

