Century Communities Celebrates 20 Years

Top 10 Public Homebuilder Announces 20th Anniversary Sale in October

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is celebrating the company's 20-year anniversary with special anniversary savings, now extended through October 31—making it a great time for buyers to achieve their dream home.

Century Communities 20th Anniversary Sale | 2002 – 2022 (PRNewswire)

20TH ANNIVERSARY SALE

Designed to keep homeownership in reach for aspiring buyers across the nation, the 20th Anniversary Sale offers savings on new homes from the company's two acclaimed homebuilding brands—Century Communities and Century Complete—with deals ranging from incredible limited-time pricing to closing cost assistance, move-in packages, and rate lock programs through the company's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®—while supplies last!

*Offers vary by location and most offers cannot be combined with multiple offers. Buyers should consult their local Sales Associate for details.

Buyers can learn about savings and start their search at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

"After 20 amazing years, our mission of A Home For Every Dream® is as important and timely as ever," said Liesel Cooper, national president of Century Communities. "With our 20th Anniversary Sale, we're letting buyers know that we're here to provide them with the savings and resources they need to achieve their dream home today."

"As an integral part of Century Communities' 20-year history, Century Complete is proud to offer savings that underscore what made this milestone possible: providing a quality new home for less money," said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. "There's no better time for buyers to reach out and see how we can help them successfully purchase their new home."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276, click here for State Licensing Disclosures with additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

Model Home in Utah | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Model Home Kitchen in Las Vegas | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Streetscape in Washington State | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.