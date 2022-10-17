InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Fishing Rod Holder (CTK-2796)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to secure a fishing rod and reel combo while fishing from shore or in the water," said an inventor, from Aransas Pass, Texas, "so I invented the BULLHORN. My design could double your chances with one extendable holder by using a dual rod threat."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile new dual rod holder for fishermen. In doing so, it ensures that a fishing rod is securely held while doing other tasks. As a result, it prevents the rod from being dragged or pulled. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use on sand, ground/soil or in the water so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

