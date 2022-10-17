ImmuneID Appoints Jessica Atkinson as Chief Business Officer

Experienced and Innovative Business Development Professional to Join Leadership Team to Capitalize on Breadth of aiSPIRE Platform Value Creation Opportunities

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuneID, a biopharmaceutical company that leverages existing antibody responses to rapidly unveil the complexities of the immune system, thereby revealing pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies, today announced the appointment of Jessica Atkinson as Chief Business Officer, where she will oversee business activities as part of ImmuneID leadership with dual goals of advising on the company's current direction and exploring and maximizing external collaboration opportunities for its aiSPIRE platform.

"Jessica is a leader in the field, with expertise in developing and executing on portfolio-advancing strategies and transactions with the potential to shape the patient treatment landscape," said Jim Scibetta, Chief Executive Officer at ImmuneID. "We are excited to have her flexible and strategic perspective assist ImmuneID in drawing connections between a wide range of scientific concepts and applications, enabling us to develop therapeutic and biomarker development strategies across a spectrum of indications and therapeutic modalities."

Ms. Atkinson joins ImmuneID from Glympse Bio., Inc., where she was the Senior Vice President of Business Development, crafting and leading the execution of business development strategy for a newly discovered, completely novel technology. Prior to Glympse, she managed an oncology therapeutics market-based business development strategy at Foundation Medicine, Inc. Ms. Atkinson facilitated numerous biopharma and diagnostic collaboration deals at Asuragen Inc., including the company's first consortium collaboration deal. Ms. Atkinson holds a Bachelors degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Texas at Austin.

"ImmuneID has ambitious and exciting goals for untangling the complexities of the human immune system, and I'm excited to help translate those goals into specific business development objectives that will increase value for patients," said Ms. Atkinson. "I look forward to joining ImmuneID's leadership team and playing a central role in the growth and success of the organization as a leader in precision medicine."

About ImmuneID

ImmuneID is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rapidly illuminating and untangling the complexities of the immune system leading to precise, transformative therapies for the most challenging conditions in autoimmunity and other serious diseases. The company's aiSPIRE (AI for Screening and Profiling Immune REactivity) platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while applying AI to develop a better understanding of disease biology, identify disease-driving pathways, and meaningfully segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression. Founded in 2020 by Longwood Fund, ImmuneID is backed by top-tier biotechnology venture investors, including Alexandria Venture Investments, Alta Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, In-Q-Tel, Pitango Healthtech Fund, Section 32, Tekla Capital Management and Xfund. To learn more, please visit immuneidrx.com or engage with us on LinkedIn and @ImmuneID on Twitter.

