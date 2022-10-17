EMBRAER S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) (the " Company ") informs its shareholders and the market that its subsidiaries Embraer Aircraft Holding Inc. and Embraer Netherlands Finance B.V., as borrowers (the "Borrowers"), have obtained a revolving credit line in the amount of up to US$630,000,000, which may be increased to US$650,000,000 within 90 days after the closing date, (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), maturing on October 13, 2025, with 14 international financial institutions. The Revolving Credit Facility is guaranteed by the Company and certain other subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the "Guarantors"), and borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility will accrue interest at a rate comprised of Term SOFR plus a margin of 1.50% or 1.85% per annum, depending on the corporate rating of the Company.

The Revolving Credit Facility may be amended in the next 12 months to include sustainability-linked features, which will provide for an annual adjustment to the applicable margin based on the performance of the Borrowers and the Guarantors against certain sustainability targets.

The Borrowers may use borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility for general corporate purposes. As of the closing date, no amounts have been borrowed under the Revolving Credit Facility.

The Revolving Credit Facility is expected to increase the Company's liquidity and improve its credit rating, supporting the Company's liability management strategy.

São Jose dos Campos, October 17, 2022.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and CFO

