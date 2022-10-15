Whistleblower Attorneys Issue Statement on Washington Post's In-Depth Reporting on Former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, Parent Company of Truth Social

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Patrick Mincey, Stephen Bell, and Phil Brewster were recently discussed in an in-depth, multimedia Washington Post article regarding their representation of a whistleblower who exposed alleged securities violations involving Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation ("Trump Media"). Former President Donald J. Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, the parent company that operates the conservative social media platform Truth Social. As discussed in the article, the whistleblower was one of the original founders of Truth Social, which was established shortly after former President Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter because of the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Washington Post article describes how executives from both Trump Media and its merger partner Digital World Acquisition Corporation allegedly violated SEC regulations in the still-pending merger transaction. The article also discusses former President Trump's alleged participation in and knowledge of the transaction currently under investigation. The proposed transaction is intended to take Trump Media public in a deal originally valued at over $1 billion. Trump Media and DWAC have previously acknowledged investigations into the merger transaction by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Trump Media's termination of the whistleblower after the company was contacted for comment by the Washington Post is patent retaliation against a SEC whistleblower of the worst kind," Mincey, Bell and Brewster jointly said. "Our client continues to remain committed to assisting investigators with his referral to the SEC Office of the Whistleblower, and he looks forward to an opportunity to work with members of Congress in their oversight capacity."

Attorney Patrick M. Mincey founded and leads the White Collar, Government Investigations & Special Matters Group at Cranfill Sumner LLP in North Carolina.

Attorney Stephen J. Bell is partner in the White Collar, Government Investigations & Special Matters Group at Cranfill Sumner LLP in North Carolina.

Attorney Phil Brewster is the founding partner of Brewster Law Firm LLC in Winnetka, Illinois, a firm dedicated to whistleblower matters and government investigations.

