InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Safety & Convenience Accessory (CCT-4658)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a runner to carry water, personal items or a self-defense tool," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the STRAPPED UP. My design would ensure that stored items are easily accessible if needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a phone, keys, a water bottle, or defense items while running or jogging. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold items in the hands, in clothing pockets or within a bag. As a result, it increases convenience, comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for runners, joggers, women, individuals at night, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4658, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

