T.J.Maxx and "Find Your Maxx" Partner and Mentor Yvonne Orji Launch Interactive Workshop Series for Women Everywhere

The informative virtual sessions will be led by influential experts offering tips and tools to empower women to become their most authentic selves

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to provide women with essential tools that empower them to ditch the fear of failure and put themselves first, T.J.Maxx is launching its Find Your Maxx workshop series this weekend. Find Your Maxx is part of The Maxx You Project, T.J.Maxx's ongoing initiative to support women with tools and resources as they navigate the process of becoming their most authentic, unapologetic selves.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9096351-tj-maxx-find-your-maxx-yvonne-orji-the-maxx-you-project/

Earlier this year, T.J.Maxx and Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, and writer, Yvonne Orji partnered to launch Find Your Maxx, offering one lucky grand prize winner the mentorship of a lifetime and $50,000 in starter funds to help propel them toward their Maxx self. Now, Yvonne will kick off an interactive virtual workshop series with the 'Maxx Your Mindset' session, co-hosted by seasoned life coach Sophia Casey. The workshop will take place on Instagram Live via @tjmaxx on October 15th at 4:00pm ET. Following Orji's workshop, five additional workshop installments will follow, each hosted by two influential women, throughout October and November via Instagram Live and TikTok Live and will provide viewers with support and resources they need to break down the barriers of self-prioritization and maintain a confident mindset.

"Over the years, I've learned that it's not always easy to Maxx Your Mindset – sometimes we just need a little help getting started! During my virtual workshop, I'll be hosting a discussion on how I tap into my Maxx self, and I'll share tools to help you become your best, most confident self," said Yvonne Orji. "I'm also excited to introduce the Find Your Maxx grand prize winner as we kick start her journey. Be sure to tune in on @tjmaxx 's Instagram Live and ask questions – I can't wait to pass along what I've learned from my mentors and inspire women everywhere to be their most unapologetic selves."

The workshop series is designed to provide women with actionable tools to become their most authentic self and includes themes like 'Maxx Your Mentors' and 'Maxx Your Confidence.' T.J.Maxx will also collaborate with global non-profit organization Dress for Success – an ongoing partner – on the 'Maxx Your Career' virtual workshop to support its mission of empowering women to transform their lives and re-envision their futures.

"The Maxx You Project community has grown tremendously since it began in 2017, and we're proud to provide women with tools and resources that empower them," said Robyn Arvedon, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, T.J.Maxx. "We look forward to kicking off the Find Your Maxx workshop series and continuing this impactful movement we've started."

For more information on The Maxx You Project, as well as tools and resources to use during the Find Your Maxx workshops, visit maxxyouproject.com.

Find Your Maxx Workshop Schedule:

About The Maxx You Project

The Maxx You Project began in 2017 as T.J.Maxx's ongoing initiative dedicated to helping women pursue their most authentic lives. Since its inception, The Maxx You Project has touched the lives of more than 160,000 women across the country through interactive experiences and programming that encourages women to be their most unapologetic selves.

About T.J.Maxx

As the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, T.J.Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend brand name and designer merchandise at an amazing value. For style tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @tjmaxx, TikTok at @tjmaxx, Facebook at facebook.com/tjmaxx, Pinterest at pinterest.com/tjmaxx and Twitter at @tjmaxx. Visit tjmaxx.com or download the T.J.Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 150 cities in 23 countries and has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards self-sufficiency.

