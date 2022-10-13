Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces a Partnership with Ten Oaks Energy Advisors to Market $6.7 Million in Annual Cash Flow from Several Producing Mineral and Royalty Funds

Purchase offers due October 26th, 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) is offering for sale a diversified mineral and royalty portfolio across several basins in the continental United States. The Company has retained TenOaks Energy Advisors as its exclusive advisor in connection with the transaction.

The portfolio's 2022 combined annualized cash flow is $6.7 Million, with 3.72% monthly growth, January - August, 2022. Purchase offers are due October 26th, 2022.

"We've spent the last few years in aggregation mode and feel like now is a good time to take some chips off the table with commodity prices where they are today,"notes Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "We focus on buying value driven producing minerals throughout the US in the smaller to mid-size range and have assembled enough of these types of assets to hopefully receive a higher premium from larger publicly traded and institutional buyers chasing a lower yield profile."

"Our investors are excited about a possible sale but if we cannot achieve a specific return hurdle we'll just hold the assets and continue to distribute the cash flow," continued Graham. " Our producing mineral funds are privately owned so we do not have a specific mandate or shot clock to divest, our only mission is to deliver the highest return to our investors."

The RPR portfolio is anchored by significant royalty ownership in the Rockies (DJ, Wind River, Williston) and Marcellus/Utica (West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) Basins, In addition, it's bolstered by a Permian presence with ownership in several of the Midland Basin's core areas.

Investor evaluation materials and Virtual Data Room (VDR) presentations are available upon signing of a confidentiality agreement. Contact BJ Brandenberger, Partner, TenOaks Advisors, at 214-663-6999 or email: bj.brandenberger@tenoaksadvisors.com for information and to schedule a portfolio review.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed income producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royal assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com

About TenOaks Energy Advisors, LLC

TenOaks Energy Advisors, LLC was founded in January 2015 to provide independent, best-in-class divestiture and advisory services to oil and gas companies in the upstream, midstream, and oil field service sectors across the continental U.S. Our principals have closed over 200 transactions with aggregate consideration exceeding $8 billion. www.tenoaksenergyadvisors.com

Rising Phoenix Royalties

214-949-4928

royalties@rising-phoenix.com

Contact:

Zach Sodolak

Marketing Manager

Rising Phoenix Royalties

972-997-5350

zach@rising-phoenix.com

