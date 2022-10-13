Introducing erenzia beauty: A Female-Founded Company Celebrating the Beauty of Being Latina

The new beauty brand honors the rich and distinct beauty of Latinidad via a comprehensive suite of premium, vegan, cruelty free beauty products

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For far too long, Latinas have been ignored by traditional beauty brands or treated as an afterthought. erenzia, a phonetic nod to Latinas' shared "herencia '' or heritage, is here to say no more. erenzia beauty is rooted in celebrating Latina culture through their comprehensive suite of premium, vegan, cruelty free beauty products. Launching this Hispanic Heritage Month, the inaugural collection features a lineup of shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatments, and fragrances, and is available for purchase on erenziabeauty.com and through the brand's "Amiga" enhanced affiliate partners.

Developed by co-founders Alina Gonzalez, Vanessa Ramos and Alex Pearl, the company hopes to champion and embolden Latinas to own their beauty and step into their innate power-emotionally, financially, and socially via the brand's "Amigas" enhanced affiliate partner business model. As the first social selling Latina-founded and focused holistic beauty brand, erenzia beauty offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurial driven Latinas, as consumers and potential sellers. The "Amigas" enhanced affiliate partner business model provides modest, low-risk start-up costs, a robust community support network, and an arsenal of business and personal development tools.

"We are passionate about creating a beauty experience that puts Latinas first by supporting, claiming, and celebrating their unique authenticity, diversity, and creativity," said Brand & Product Co-Founder, Alina Gonzalez. "Being a Latina-led business means having both the privilege and responsibility of letting 'la cultura' guide the way erenzia beauty conducts business — from its sourcing practices to its product, to its affiliate partners."

erenzia beauty offers premium beauty products curated with the Latina in mind, all available at an attainable price. The high-powered formulas are enriched with culture, influenced by history, and infused with native ingredients lauded for their wellness properties, sensorial attributes and inspired by the legacy of Latina beauty rituals passed down through generations. erenzia's line of bespoke products are formulated to engage the senses and stir the soul via decadent milks that transform into luxuriant oils, nostalgic ingredients such as rice, maize, jojoba, and cacao to rouse feelings of warmth and fragrances infused with sweet, warm bright and spicy notes.

The new line of vegan, cruelty free beauty products will feature:

Haircare : erenzia Nourish for enhancing luscious curls, coils and waves with lightweight moisture and erenzia Hydrating for enhanced shine and smoothness for all hair types.

Leave-in Treatments: Oil milk and oil creme leave-in treatments formulated with a distinct blend of heritage ingredients for the right balance of hydration, smoothing and replenishment.

Fragrances: erenzia Captivating and erenzia Sensual long-lasting perfume oils are mindfully formulated with sultry, romantic comfort and infused with nostalgic cultural scents.

"We want to create a product and economic opportunity to support her personal and financial journey. erenzia beauty is redefining a space that celebrates a sense of individual beauty and reinforces the importance of recognizing one's heritage and respecting others," added Social Selling Co-Founder Vanessa Ramos.

With extensive backgrounds in beauty, social selling, and business, Gonzalez, Ramos and Pearl are inimitably poised to introduce a brand that is built to delight, unite, and empower the Latina community. Gonzalez previously spent 20+ years in the beauty industry leading product development and innovation for esteemed brands such as L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Kiehl's and Redken, and in 2015, was named "One of the 50 most Influential people in the Multicultural Beauty Market". Similarly, Ramos has led social selling enterprises for a multitude of global brands, bringing next-level sophistication to the social selling operation, set to drive new growth and distribution opportunities.

To learn more about erenzia beauty products and "Amigas" enhanced affiliate partnership opportunities visit erenziabeauty.com

About erenzia beauty

erenzia beauty honors the rich and distinct beauty of Latinidad, via a comprehensive suite of premium, vegan, cruelty free beauty products – rooted in celebrating Latina culture, and heritage ('herencia'). Fueled by the idea, "Your Story. Own it." erenzia sees beauty in every moment that Latinas step into their power to be their most authentic self, representing their heritage with pride and igniting an inherited legacy of brilliance, fearlessness, and resilience to be in control of their narrative, and own it, while bringing their sueños to life.

