Harbour BioMed Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company", HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology, announced today that the Company will present new preclinical data of five portfolio assets including HBM7008, HBM7004, HBM1047, HBM1020 and HBM1022 in five poster presentations at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting in Boston, via in person/virtual attendance, November 8-12, 2022.

List of the poster presentations:

Title: HBM1047, a novel fully human anti-CD200R1 antagonist antibody with potent anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical model

Abstract number: 477

Title: HBM7008 (B7H4x4-1BB HBICE) synergizes HBM7004 (B7H4xCD3 HBICE) for solid tumor therapy

Abstract number: 858

Title: HBM7008, a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting both B7-H4 and 4-1BB, exhibits robust anti-tumor immunity and low toxicity through B7-H4-directed 4-1BB activation

Abstract number: 1057

Title: HBM1020 is a fully human novel anti-B7H7 antibody with excellent preclinical efficacy and safety profile

Abstract number: 1075

Title: HBM1022: an afucosylated anti-CCR8 antibody, depletes specifically tumor infiltrating Tregs and inhibits tumor growth with excellent safety profile in preclinical studies

Abstract number: 1361

More details about the SITC Annual Meeting are available on the official website. Full text of the abstracts will be made public on November 7, 2022, 8:00 a.m. EST. All posters will be presented on Thursday, November 10-11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Exhibit Hall C.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.



The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

